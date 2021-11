As you prepare to meet with your advisor to complete your spring class schedule, be aware of some of the resources available on SWCC’s website. First, the Areas of Study page lists each program/degree offered at SWCC. On the programs page, you can find a link to the advising sheet for that program. For example, are you working toward your AA degree? Go to Areas of Study and click on Arts and Science College Transfer. From that page you will find a link to the degree sheet for the AA degree. You can print it off and mark the classes you have taken, to prepare for your meeting with your advisor.

