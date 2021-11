Dallas Mavericks dud from win over shorthanded Pelicans: 1. Kristaps Porzingis. Selecting KP as the dud for this game is a bit unfair because he keyed the run that got Dallas back into the game after a slow start. The Mavericks were down ten with just over one minute to go in the first period when Porzingis returned to the court, and he sank two 3-pointers to get them within five after 12 minutes.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO