Homelessness, suicide continue to affect U.S. veterans

Looking back, Jennings remembers his feelings of shame and embarrassment that his life had spiraled as it had: chained to drugs and alcohol, separated from his family and sometimes homeless. “For me that was my bottom,” said Jennings, 65, of Dayton. “At that point I knew that if I didn’t...
WASHINGTON – Ahead of Veterans Day, the Biden Administration has directed federal agencies to take new steps aimed at reducing suicide deaths among veterans in the United States. Veterans make up about 7.9% of the U.S. population, but account for about 13.5% percent of suicides in the country, according to...
Veterans commit suicide at higher rates than the general population, but experts say that the warning signs are similar for both groups. “Many veterans may not show any signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but some actions can be a sign that a person needs help,” according to the Veterans Crisis Line, a free, confidential resource to assist veterans. “Veterans in crisis may show behaviors that indicate a risk of self-harm.”
Veterans Day will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 11, and the Lebanon VA Medical Center would like to thank all Veterans for their service. The Lebanon VA Medical Center’s Suicide Prevention team is an active member of Healthy Adams County Behavioral Health Task Force. The Suicide Prevention team would like to highlight tips to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention and connect veterans with resources to prevent suicide.
Veterans answered their nation’s call, and now a group of Americans are joining together to answer a cry for help from far too many of those who’ve served. Military veterans make up roughly 10% of the adult population in the United States. Unfortunately, one of the most common causes of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Veteran’s Day, Assemblyman Michael Cusick is working with the Staten Island Performing Provider System (SI PPS) to promote a program that helps servicemembers transition to civilian life and aims to prevent veteran suicide. The Expiration of Term of Service (ETS) sponsorship pairs servicemembers with sponsors...
You can reach out to VOICE by calling 828-851-7437. VOICE also works closely with the Catawba County United Way. Visit the United Way’s website for numerous volunteer options: https://www.ccunitedway.com. Contributions to Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans can be mailed to P.O. Box 1012, Lenoir, NC, 28645. Contact Ric Vandett for more...
SARASOTA- Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for post 9/11 Veterans, and a new bill wants to determine why. Congressman Vern Buchanan is calling on Congress to pass the bi-partisan Veteran Overmedication and Suicide Prevention Act to try to put an end to Veteran Suicides. “Whatever we can do...
CHICOPEE, Mass. - A Chicopee veteran is raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and homelessness. James Chartier started his 90-mile journey on Friday at the American Veterans Post 12 in Chicopee. “I had to do something,” Army Veteran and 90 Mile March organizer SSG James Chartier said. “I just felt...
In 2019, we set out to enroll veterans who were street homeless in West L.A. in a year-long study. Our study was unique in that we conducted in-depth interviews each month to ask the veterans about their experiences, including whether they obtained housing or not, and about their health and well-being and use of services.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation honors those who have served on this Veterans Day, there are still tens of thousands of veterans without a home tonight. Members of Congress are pushing a bipartisan proposal meant to lead to more housing for homeless veterans. The “Return Home to Housing Act”...
TERRE HAUTE — Reach Services commenced Operation Vanguard on Veterans Day on Thursday evening to raise awareness about the plight of homeless veterans. A simulated homeless encampment situated on the organization's front lawn at Hulman and South 14th streets will house participants through noon Sunday, while raising donations to further aid the community.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Save A Vet Now is a local non-profit that helps to raise awareness and prevent suicide among Veterans. Founder Tony Vilvaldi says approximately 20 Veterans kill themselves everyday and that number is expected to go up due to the covid pandemic and the Afghanistan withdrawal. It’s...
The Kline Veterans Fund is seeking the public’s support of those men and women who served our country. As Veterans Day approaches, the Kline Veterans Fund is focusing on the many men and women who served their country but who are in danger of becoming homeless. Estimates show that as...
A yearlong study of a group of homeless military veterans in Los Angeles found that few were able to obtain permanent housing over the course of the year despite living near the region’s major VA service center.
Suicide deaths dropped overall in the U.S. for the second year in a row by 3%, according to preliminary data out Wednesday from the CDC. The big picture: It's potentially an unexpected bit of good news in light of other data which shown the pandemic resulted in higher rates of anxiety, isolation and financial hardship.
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In Altavista, there’s hope and housing for homeless vets. One hundred tiny homes are being constructed across more than 300 acres to offer a community that wants to help get servicemembers back up on their feet. Headed by two retired generals, The National Center for Healthy Veterans is constructing the homes. […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — On Veterans Day, we honor our active and retired military members, especially those who have given their lives in service to their country. However, we also want to recognize the stresses of military life and raise awareness for mental health and veteran suicide. In New Bern, local veterans and supporters did that through the March for the 22.
