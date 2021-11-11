Homelessness, suicide continue to affect U.S. veterans

Veterans commit suicide at higher rates than the general population, but experts say that the warning signs are similar for both groups. “Many veterans may not show any signs of intent to harm themselves before doing so, but some actions can be a sign that a person needs help,” according to the Veterans Crisis Line, a free, confidential resource to assist veterans. “Veterans in crisis may show behaviors that indicate a risk of self-harm.”

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO