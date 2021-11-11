CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel Donated $10,000 To A 9-Year-Old In A Coma After Attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

By Alex Darus
 6 days ago
Bethenny Frankel’s days of running the show on Real Housewives of New York are behind her, but we know she never sits still. Bethenny has always been a business person at heart, and never shies away from doing anything she sets her mind to. Sometimes, she says the wrong thing, and doesn’t give her Real Housewives past the respect it deserves for making her brand so successful. But outside of that, we cannot overlook her tremendous charity work.

Bethenny has a nonprofit BStrong that she uses to help aid in crisis relief efforts. The organization has made donations to victims of natural disasters , medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countless victims of a wide range of tragedies to help them get back on their feet.

B’s latest effort involves victims of an unthinkable tragedy — Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The rapper held a festival in Houston with 50,000 or more people in attendance. Due to a crowd surge, eight people died and countless were injured during Travis’ headlining set. It’s resulted in countless lawsuits from victims and their families, blaming a variety of factors that led to the event becoming an unsafe place.

One particular story of a 9-year-old boy is truly heartbreaking. Ezra Blount is a Texas native who drove three hours with his dad to attend the Astroworld festival, NY Post reports. He was on his father’s shoulders during Travis ‘ show, but his father was crushed by the crowd and passed out.  Ezra ended up in the hospital with severe organ damage and is currently on life support after being put into an induced coma. The family’s GoFundMe page for Ezra caught Bethenny’s attention, so she decided it was time for BStrong to get involved.

In an Instagram story reposted by All About the Real Housewives , Bethenny talked about the “disastrous concert” that she referred to as a “Travesty.” She specifically brought up Ezra and announced that BStrong is donating $10,000 to aid his family as they pay for Ezra’s medical bills. She also encouraged her followers to donate. All around, the Astroworld festival is a horrible and nightmare-inducing event. But it’s great to see people like Bethenny use their platform to help victims involved.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT BETHENNY’S DONATION? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL HELP OUT OTHER ASTROWORLD VICTIMS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Bethenny Frankel Donated $10,000 To A 9-Year-Old In A Coma After Attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival appeared first on Reality Tea .

