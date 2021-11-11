ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lee Jung Jae joins 'Gucci's global ambassador family

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop actor Lee Jung Jae has officially joined 'Gucci's global ambassador family, according to his agency Artist Company on November 11!. Previously, Lee Jung Jae was...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Lee Jung Jae takes a photo with Leonardo DiCaprio

Netflix original series 'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae was seen with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. On November 9, Lee Jung Jae posted a photo on his Instagram without any caption. In the photo, Lee Jung Jae was seen posing for the camera with renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The photo...
WORLD
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae takes a selfie with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Actor Lee Jung Jae shared a selfie of him smiling beside Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos. On November 6 KST, the 'Squid Game' actor wrote on his personal Instagram, "In Los Angeles~ 😄 #netflix #tedsarandos". In the photo, Ted Sarandos was seen smiling widely next to Lee Jung Jae. The two met at the '2021 Art + Film Gala' held in Los Angeles. Lee Jung Jae also participated in an interview, promotional content, and more related to the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiao Zhan
Person
Lee Jung
Person
Marco Bizzarri
allkpop.com

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung to guest on Na Young Seok PD's YouTube channel

Actor Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung will be appearing on the hit variety show producer Na Young Seok PD's YouTube channel. According to an insider on November 15th, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung recently met with Na Young Seok PD to discuss their appearance on the PD's YouTube channel '출장 십오야.' His channel has previously collaborated with 'Run BTS'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Artist Company#Italian#Asian#Exo#Kai
allkpop.com

More idols name BTS's Jimin as their role model and inspiration, further proving his influence in the dance world

Jimin has cemented his name in history as one of the most influential artists for idols. His performances are always looked upon as the standard, inspiring many other younger artists to aspire to be just like him. He has commonly become known as the 'Rookies' Bible' and 'Idol of Idols'because of how many rookie idols cover his songs as a show of their competency as either vocalists or dancers, and it not just idols in South Korea but also in other countries. Jimin is a role model to many because he is unrivaled as a performer.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon Jung Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has signed with CAA. Deadline recently revealed how every agency in town has been trying to land Jung and her co-stars as well as the Netflix series’ writer-director, Hwang Dong-hyuk. This marks the first of that group to land at a major agency. Jung made her acting debut as Kang Sae-Byeok, a North Korean defector, in the hit South Korean Squid Game, which ranks as Netflix’s most watched series ever. In the weeks following the series premiere, Jung became the most followed Korean actress on Instagram; she currently has 23.5 million followers. She began her career at 16 as a model and established herself at Seoul Fashion Week before appearing on Korea’s Next Top Model. Jung is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has appeared on the covers of Vogue Korea, Vogue Japan, Harper’s Bazaar, W Korea, and Elle Korea, among others. She continues to be represented by Saram Entertainment in Korea for acting and managed by Nomad Mgmt for modeling.
WORLD
allkpop.com

IVE leader Ahn Yu Jin introduces herself through new 'Show What I Have' clip

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yu Jin is ready to be reintroduced to the public as the leader of IVE!. On November 15 KST, Starship Entertainment released a video titled 'Show What I Have – IVE Yujin,' the first in a series of fun introduction videos featuring each member of their upcoming girl group IVE. In the clip, she introduces herself as IVE's leader with exploding charisma and reveals her nickname 'Ahn Ddaengddaeng,' which combines her family name and the Korean slang for puppy. She also shares a few of her hobbies, including English language study, taking photos, and working out. She ends the video saying, "When you're with IVE's Yujin, it's gonna be fine!"
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

It’s Official: Scott Clayton Joins UTA As Co-Head Of Global Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — While the move was rumored for several weeks, United Talent Agency on Monday made it official – Scott Clayton has joined UTA as a partner and Co-Head of its Global Music Division. In his new role, the Nashville-based Clayton will join UTA’s existing Global Music Co-Heads...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Goes Glam Modeling a Little Black Dress for Michael Kors Holiday Campaign

Michael Kors unveiled today its 2021 holiday campaign and it’s as glamorous as ever. The photographs, which are taken by Sean Thomas, certainly do not hold back on extravagance. The star-studded cast of the campaign includes Michael Kors, Bella Hadid, Bretman Rock, Tina Leung and Lori Harvey. The group is captured jetting off to New York for the holidays. In one of the photos, all of the campaign participants gather around Kors, who sports a black suit with a T-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. The others are seen wearing a mix of black and shiny silver ensembles and bags....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy