The Boston Bruins have gotten used to life without Nick Foligno early on this season, but he might soon be able to return and give the lineup a jolt. Foligno has been out the last five games due to an upper-body injury. And while he won’t play Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings or Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he could return to practice Friday in a non-contact jersey.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO