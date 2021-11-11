CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Buries power-play goal

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL
the-rink.com

ANALYSIS: Seattle better get Kraken in goal and on the power play

After their first 10 regular season games, the Seattle Kraken own a 3–6–1 record and currently sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division. One might argue that a team that was constructed just four months ago might have some issues finding their identity. There have been positives from this team, though, and some things they can tighten up to get back in the race for an eventual playoff spot.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

How one Maple Leafs goal provides an outline for a dangerous power play

I’m sure Sheldon Keefe has felt like Reg Dunlop over the past nine months or so, with every fan he encounters telling him to get the power play together. And, yeah yeah, have they ever been working on it. They’ve juggled positions and coaches and at times personnel to no avail. Their power play struggles contributed to their post-season exit, and have been well documented.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Nico Sturm: Contributes goal in OT victory

Sturm scored a goal on three shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa on Tuesday. Sturm put the finishing touches on a strong first period for the Wild, stuffing home a rebound in front to send Minnesota into the first intermission with a 3-1 lead. Sturm has two goals and an assist through his first nine games of the year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers

67’s Power Play Leads Them to Victory Over Petes

On Friday night, the Peterborough Petes made the trip to Ottawa to take on the 67’s for the first time of the season. Both teams have had very different seasons so far, with the Petes sitting 16th in the Ontario Hockey League with eight points in 11 games and the 67’s in fourth in the league with 14 points in 11 games after play on Friday night. The game was close right up until the end when Ottawa capitalized multiple times on the power play, and after a lengthy delay to repair a broken pane of glass, the 67’s held on to record a 6-3 win, their seventh win of the season.
NHL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Caps Off Hat Trick With Another Power-Play Goal

The time off was good for Patrice Bergeron, it appeared. The Boston Bruins captain went into Thursday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings goal-less on the season. By the time the horn sounded on the end of the second period, Bergeron had a hat trick. All three tallies were on...
NHL
Newsbug.info

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal lifts Wild over Senators, 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Returning to Xcel Energy Center didn't just kickstart the Wild's offense. It also ignited Ottawa's, too. A scoring free-for-all broke out when these two teams reunited for the first time in almost two years, a parade of goals that finally stopped at a 5-4 overtime win for the Wild in front of 15,276 that snapped the Wild's two-game losing streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Snaps goal drought in extra time

Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa. He led the team with six shots. Kaprizov finally got himself into the goal-scoring column, one-timing a Kevin Fiala setup from the right faceoff dot to finish the Minnesota win 2:02 into overtime. Kaprizov had entered the night with six assists on the year, and just one point in his previous five games.
NHL
NESN

Taylor Hall Provides Finishing Touches On Bruins’ Power-Play Goal

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall had the perfect net-front presence during a first-period power play, and it ultimately led to his third goal of the season Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hall bumped in a Patrice Bergeron initial shot during Boston’s man-advantage chance to put the Bruins ahead 1-0...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Loui Eriksson: Scratched Friday

Eriksson will not play Friday against Anaheim, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Eriksson is expected to play Saturday, so Friday's absence could simply be a night of rest for the 36-year-old winger. He's averaging 12:11 of ice time with one assist through nine games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Fires late power-play goal

Johansen registered a power-play goal on his only shot in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Wednesday. Johansen dropped to one knee to hammer a one-timer past Mikko Koskinen from the top of the right faceoff circle, pulling Nashville to within 4-2 late in the third period. It was Johansen's fourth goal of the season and second with the man advantage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brandon Saad: Buries two goals Thursday

Saad scored twice in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Saad tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period with a shorthanded goal, his first such tally since the 2019-20 season. He scored another equalizer in the second period, and the Blues took the lead minutes later on a James Neal goal. Saad is up to three goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in five contests. He'll likely play in a top-six role more often than not.
NHL
chessbase.com

Daniel King’s Power Play Show: A key attacking move

11/5/2021 – In this week’s show, GM Daniel King re-examins a classic, the game Keres vs Smyslov, Zuerich 1953. Smyslov won this crucial game and went on to win the tournament and challenged Botvinnik for the title. But what do modern computers have to say about his defensive play? The attacking ideas in this game are very much worth investigating and can be applied in other situations. | Power Play is on air most Fridays. Watch it on-demand with a ChessBase Premium account. All the usual puzzles, games and instruction will be on offer.
SPORTS
newyorkcitynews.net

Wild score 4 goals in third period, bury Islanders

Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and notched an assist, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman also finished with a goal and an assist for Minnesota, which notched...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Neal Pionk: Nets power-play goal

Pionk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. Pionk tallied at 2:23 of the first period to give the Jets a 2-0 lead, and his goal stood as the game-winner. It was the first goal of the year for the defenseman, but he's been productive with eight helpers, 26 shots on net, 32 hits and 12 blocked shots in 10 appearances. There's no reason to think he'll move down the lineup -- Pionk is a safe option for all-around production in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Nathan Bastian: Buries first goal

Bastian scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes. He added two hits and two PIM. Bastian tallied the Kraken's third goal of the contest in the first period. It was his first goal and second point for the team. The winger has added 10 shots on net, 15 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests, though he's been limited to a fourth-line role.
NHL

