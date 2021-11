US dollar basket spikes above 96.00. Multiple Fed speakers on the docket. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year US Treasury is currently testing a fresh one-month high around 1.65% with traders eyeing the mid-March 1.73% yield level as the next target. While the latest move higher in yields may need to be consolidated to move DXY out of heavily overbought territory – see below – the medium-term outlook for the dollar remains positive.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO