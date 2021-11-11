Kyle-to-Malone connection rolls up big numbers for Decatur Heritage

Brayden Kyle and Alex Malone have been working together as a passing combination since they were teammates in the eighth grade at Decatur Heritage.

The two could only dream of the night they would have together as seniors in last Friday’s 48-28 win over Marion County in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Kyle completed 16 of 24 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. Malone caught nine of the passes for 227 yards and the two touchdowns on plays of 41 and 29 yards.

Add in Kyle’s run totals of 160 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries and it was a pretty special night for the Decatur Heritage offense with 594 yards of total offense.

Kyle and Malone will crank up the offense again Friday night when Decatur Heritage travels to Ragland for a second-round playoff game.

“Our offense never stops amazing me,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “The passing game is successful because we have a really good quarterback with a big arm and a lot of good receivers along with great blocking up front.

“Brayden has taken his running game to a new level this season and that’s not by design. It’s just what happens when defenses are so busy covering our receivers that Brayden can find running lanes for big chunks of yards or defenses do an all-out blitz that forces Brayden to take off running.”

This season in 10 games played (one win was a forfeit) Kyle has completed 124 of 191 passes for 2,285 yards and 31 touchdowns. He’s rushed 85 times for 1,110 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Last year in 11 games played, he had 2,671 yards passing with 34 touchdowns. He also had 1,004 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

“It’s fun having a quarterback like Brayden who can throw the ball and not just run around all the time,” Malone said. “We’ve developed some chemistry over the years and it’s really paid off.”

Malone leads Decatur Heritage receivers with 34 catches for 738 yards. He has eight touchdowns. Tyler Founds has 30 catches for 571 yards and leads the team with 12 catches.

“This year Alex and I have learned to read each other,” Kyle said. “When I need him, I always know where he’s going to be. I can count on him.”

A lot of the time Kyle can find Malone open deep. Malone is the fastest player on the team and the best deep threat.

So how fast is Malone? The 6-foot, 145-pounder says he has never been clocked in the 40-yard dash. He said that despite Kyle’s strong arm, he can’t overthrow him.

“I think he’s maxed out a little bit on the arm strength,” Malone said.

It doesn’t take a deep throw for Malone to get into the action. A lot of the time, it’s just a short throw that can turn into a big play that finds the end zone. Kyle looks for Malone as his first option on most pass plays.

“If he’s open in the first 10 yards off (the line of scrimmage), the ball is going to him,” Kyle said. “If he’s covered, I go through my progression of receivers.”

Defenses almost never try single coverage on Malone. A lot of the time, two or three defenders will be involved in trying to blanket Malone. That usually means another receiver will be open and Kyle is good at finding that receiver.

“Alex has grown up tremendously since he was a shy eighth grader who could run fast and was as skinny as a pencil,” Meek said. “He’s got great breakaway speed and he’s not afraid to go over the middle for a catch. He could make some school a great receiver at the next level.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.