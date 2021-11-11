Hutto, Preuitt fulfill dreams, sign with Crimson Tide

Hartselle softball player Larissa Preuitt and West Morgan baseball player Skylar Hutto made their Alabama choices official Wednesday. [ DAVID ELWELL/DECATUR DAILY]

There were probably a few more shouts of “Roll Tide” in Morgan County on Wednesday than normal.

The reason is because two Morgan County athletes signed with Alabama.

West Morgan baseball player Skylar Hutto and Hartselle softball player Larissa Preuitt both have the Crimson Tide in their futures after one more season of high school play.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play college baseball,” Hutto said. “Alabama’s always been the school where I wanted to play.”

Alabama softball meant so much to Preuitt when she was young that one year for Halloween she dressed up as an Alabama softball player.

“On the day I committed to Alabama, I sent Coach (Patrick) Murphy a picture of me from that Halloween,” Preuitt said.

Hutto is a 6-foot-3, 205 pound right-handed pitcher with a 93 mph fastball. Last spring in a high school season limited by COVID, Hutto went 4-0 with a 2.98 ERA while striking out 51 in 26⅔ innings. He has been committed to Alabama since June 1, 2020.

“Today is kind of a blur,” Hutto said. “I visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend and it was exciting. I can’t wait to get down there, but first I want to help my West Morgan teammates win a state championship.”

Preuitt got to experience softball success at an early age. She played on an All-Star team at age 7 that won a softball world series.

“That was when I knew I wanted to play college softball,” Preuitt.

Dance and softball split her time at a young age. When a dance recital kept her from a softball practice, Preuitt decided that her dance career was over.

Last spring, Preuitt had a season to remember. The star outfielder was a first-team 6A All-State selection. She set school records with 72 runs scored and 50 stolen bases. She hit .460 with 74 hits, including 11 doubles, seven triples and five home runs.

“Winning a state championship next spring with all my friends here would be a great way to end my high school career,” Preuitt said.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.