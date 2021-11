Good morning everybody, and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball as the GM meetings roll on. It was a pretty quiet day for Mariners rumors, but we got this this morning. It’s unclear if discussions have renewed this offseason after the Pirates demanded Julio Rodríguez for their star outfielder in the summer. If the discussions have resumed, it would mean Pittsburgh significantly lowered their asking price since we know Seattle is unwilling to move any of Julio, George Kirby, Noelvi Marte, and Matt Brash.

