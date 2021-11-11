CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Kovind hails COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly amid pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday lauded the COVID-19 warriors for working dedicatedly during the pandemic. Addressing the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant...

President Kovind confers Padma Shri to Dwarf Para Athlete KY Venkatesh

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma Shri to India's leading dwarf para-athlete KY Venkatesh on Tuesday. Venkatesh has won a record number of medals in the World Dwarf Games. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan...
Vilaxna Ek Sarthak Pahal Samiti honored Dr Bhushan Kathuria for his earnest efforts towards the betterment of society

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI/ATK): The past two years have been tumultuous for the entire world because of the raging pandemic that has claimed many lives and has halted growth and productivity around the globe. Despite an overwhelming pandemic, many hardworking individuals have still managed to contribute towards the...
"I am pained beyond words": PM Modi condoles Babasaheb Purandare's death

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolence on the demise of notable historian, author and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare who was popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare. Purandare, 99, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra around 5 am...
Amit Shah condoles demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Padma Vibhushan Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare, saying "his death is the end of an era". Respected writer, historian and theatre personality Balwant Moreshwar, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a...
Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a state funeral for the Padma Vibhushan awardee historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Monday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on...
LPAI chairman takes stock of situation before Kartarpur pilgrimage resumes

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Chairman of Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) visited Dera Baba Nanak Integrated Check Post (ICP) before the scheduled reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Wednesday. Senior IPS officer Aditya Mishra, Chairman of LPAI visited the ICP on Tuesday and held a...
MoS Muraleedharan reviews bilateral cooperation with Rwanda, commits strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, MoS (VM) on Monday (local time) reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation with Rwanda and committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership. He expressed this resolve during his official visit to the...
India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
Sachin Tendulkar meets Madhya Pradesh CM in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence. Sachin Tendulkar visited social projects for children that he is supporting in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction...
Shoaib Akhtar meets 'old friend' Sourav Ganguly during T20 WC Final

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly during the ICC men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium. Mitchell Marsh's power-packed unbeaten 77and a superb spell from pacer Josh Hazlewood fired...
Cryptocurrency: Parliamentary panel to hold meeting with industry experts today

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will hold a meeting with industry experts on the subject "CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges". BJP MP and former union minister Jayant Sinha is the chairman of the committee. The meeting will be held at 3 pm today. Flagging the...
Will work with allies to address shared interests for stable, peaceful Afghanistan: US

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Newly appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Tuesday (local time) assured India to work together with allies to address shared interests for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. The US Representative held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh...
India, France discuss Afghanistan, threats posed by LET, JEM, Daesh, other UN proscribed terror outfits

Paris [France], November 17 (ANI): In a counter-terrorism meeting in Paris, India and France on Tuesday shared their assessment of the evolution of the terrorist threat on their respective territories and in their regional environment. They also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism and is never again used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, recruit or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks in accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021).
Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...

