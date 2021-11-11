Signing roundup: Austin softball pitching duo breaking up

Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary, after one more season at Austin, are headed to play softball at UAH and Kennesaw State, respectively. [DAVID ELWELL/THE DECATUR DAILY]

Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken have been a huge part of the success of Austin softball for the last several seasons.

They have been a dynamic duo as pitchers and hitters for the Black Bears.

The teammates are going in different directions following their senior seasons next spring. On Wednesday, Hilleary signed with Kennesaw State in Georgia. Bracken signed with UAH.

Hilleary was a second-team 7A All-State selection last spring while splitting time between third base and pitcher. She hit .392 with 10 home runs, a team-leading 55 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Her pitching record was 13-3 with three saves, a 1.70 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 126 innings.

Bracken led the Black Bears with an 18-2 record with 237 strikeouts in 140 innings with a 1.60 ERA while splitting time between pitcher and third base. She hit .385 with 52 hits, five home runs and 34 RBIs.

Here’s a look at other signings in the area:

Hartselle: Softball player Emily Hall signed with Wallace State-Hanceville. Golfer Chandler Voss will continue his career at Calhoun.

Madison Academy: Two Decatur residents are going to play baseball at the next level. Outfielder Alex Wade signed with Auburn. Utility player William Burgreen is headed to Jacksonville State.

Hatton: Softball player Ashlyn Potter signed with Calhoun.

Athens: It was a big day for the Golden Eagles with 12 students signing. The list includes five baseball players. Catcher/infielder Tucker Stockman signed with Southern Miss, pitcher Cooper Cochran with Tennessee-Martin, pitcher/infielder Braeden Harrison with Wallace-Hanceville and 1B/pitcher Sam Sandy and middle infielder Connor Beck both with Bevill State-Fayette.

Athens softball had four to sign. Catcher Anna Carder signed with Southern Illinois. The Simon sisters, Katie and Emily, signed with Auburn Montgomery. Motlow State got catcher/infielder Brynn South.

Also signing from Athens were volleyball player Jillian Vickers with UAB, golfer Carter Pettey with Tennessee Southern and Kylie Rinke with UAH in track and field.

