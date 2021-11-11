CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMC, Foxconn finalize plant deal

Cover picture for the articleLORDSTOWN — Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has agreed to sell its factory — a sign of automaking might in the Mahoning Valley for 53 years until its 2019 closure under General Motors — to Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn for $230 million. The companies jointly announced late Wednesday a...

Forget Rivian, Is Foxconn the Real Threat to Tesla?

Rivian (RIVN), Nio (NIO) and pretty much any and every other EV startup that isn’t Tesla (TSLA) have at one time or another been labeled the “Tesla Killer” by analysts and their own marketing departments. These allegations over a metaphorically homicidal auto manufacturer come as investors’ appetites for a true...
US auto factories swung back into gear in October: govt

American car assembly lines roared back into action last month, according to official data released Tuesday, a sign the effects of the global semiconductor shortage that has hobbled production may be ending. The gains at automakers helped propel US industrial production 1.6 percent higher in October, according to the Federal Reserve, about double expectations and gaining back ground lost in September, when supply constraints pushed output sharply lower. The Fed said factories recovering from Hurricane Ida made up about half of the overall gain in production. Manufacturing rose 1.2 percent, driven by an 11 percent increase in motor vehicles and parts, its first gain after two months of declines.
GM factory launch ushers in Detroit's EV pickup campaign

General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on 2022 revenue outlook

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn forecast on Friday that a global chip shortage would run into the second half of 2022 and its fourth-quarter revenue for electronics, including smartphones, would fall more than 15%. Chairman Liu Young-way said during a conference call that Foxconn was cautious about its 2022...
LMC to delay delivery 3 months

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. will delay commercial production and customer delivery of its first auto — the Endurance truck — until the third quarter of 2022, the electric-vehicle startup has announced. The holdup of about three months — the company in August reported expected market delivery in the second...
Lordstown Endurance Delayed Until Q3 2022, Plant Sold To Foxconn

Lordstown Motors announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021, which brings an important update about the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup. The company reports a net loss of $95.8 million during the quarter and cash of $233.8 million as of September 30, 2021. Due to obvious cash constraints, Lordstown...
Henrik Fisker
Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick: Deal with Unite union secures plant's future

Manufacturing at a once-threatened Rolls-Royce plant will continue for at least 10 years, the engineering giant has announced. The site in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, had seen strikes in a long dispute over the firm's future plans for it. A spokesman said a deal had been struck with unions "to ensure Barnoldswick...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Warns of Chip Shortage Issues

Key Apple supplier Foxconn has warned that the global chip shortage will continue into the first half of 2022, Reuters reported. Indeed, it said on Friday that its fourth-quarter revenue for electronics, including smartphones, will be down by over 15 percent. Ongoing Chip Shortage Worry For Foxconn And Apple. On...
Lordstown Motors delays Endurance EV pickup after announcing Foxconn deal

Cash-strapped EV startup Lordstown Motors is delaying the launch of its electric pickup truck, the Endurance, one day after announcing the sale of its Ohio factory to iPhone assembler Foxconn. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that it now plans to ship the Endurance in the third quarter of 2022, not the...
Lordstown Motors completes $230 million deal to sell plant to electronics giant Foxconn

LORDSTOWN — Electric pickup maker Lordstown Motors has consummated a $230 million deal with electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn that gives Foxconn ownership of the mammoth Lordstown plant. Lordstown Motors also announced executive changes late Wednesday. In addition, the company will report third quarter earnings after the stock market closes Thursday.
Morning Headlines: Lordstown Motors, Foxconn deal complete; State extends telemedicine prescribing rules

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 11:. (WKSU) — Struggling electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has finalized a deal with Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. Foxconn is buying the former Mahoning Valley GM plant owned by Lordstown Motors for $230 million and purchasing $50 million worth of stock. It will take over the production of the company's Endurance pickup truck, which has yet to hit the market. Earlier in the day, Lordstown said long-time automotive industry executive Edward Hightower would take over as president. The company's stock rose about 10% on the news.
Lordstown Stock Jumps on $230M Pact to Sell Plant to Foxconn

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report shares jumped Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker finalized an accord to sell its Lordstown, Ohio, plant to Taiwan’s giant contract manufacturer Foxconn for $230 million. The company can use the infusion. In June, it warned investors that it could run out...
Lordstown Motors CEO: Getting to work with Foxconn is the best part of the deal

The most attractive part of Lordstown Motors Corp.'s recent agreements with Hon Hai Technology Group is the proposal that the two companies work together, Lordstown Motors' new CEO told analysts on Thursday. On Wednesday, Lordstown Motors said it had hired a new president and had formalized its previously announced co-development...
Lordstown Motors enters strategic partnership with Foxconn

Lordstown Motors Corp., a provider of electric, light-duty, commercial trucks, and Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) have entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement regarding the automaker’s facility in Lordstown, Ohio. LMC has agreed to sell to Foxconn the Lordstown facility, excluding certain assets such as the...
Lordstown Motors Signs Deal to Sell Plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Lordstown Motors signs an agreement to sell its assembly plant to Foxconn for $230 million. Plus: A local manufacturer says the $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill will mean “outstanding growth” for his business. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
LMC appoints new president, other execs

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. has replaced its president and brought on another senior executive in a leadership shakeup, that, according to the electric-vehicle startup, was done with narrow focus to bring its flagship truck to market and further develop its partnership with Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. Out as president...
Auto experts say formal LMC and Foxconn deal is a good sign

The Mahoning Valley has seen Lordstown Motors go through many hurdles. The latest step is a formal agreement with Foxconn, a company that auto experts said is the largest contract manufacturer in the world. Foxconn is officially buying the Lordstown facility and partnering with LMC, leaving an opportunity for the...
