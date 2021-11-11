CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 for fourth straight win

By JACK MAGRUDER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists,...

Related
NHL

The Wrap: Surging Wild Prove Too Much to Handle, Hand Coyotes 5-2 Loss

Shayne Gostisbehere continued his hot stretch by factoring in on both Coyotes goals on Wednesday Night at Gila River Arena but Kevin Fiala's three-point performance helped lead the red-hot Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Gostisbehere recorded a goal and an assist to elevate his scoring totals...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Fiala adds pizazz with flashy goal in Wild's 5-2 rout of Coyotes

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
NHL
audacy.com

Blackhawks win 3rd straight game with 2-1 victory over Coyotes

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes, 2-1, on Friday night. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King...
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Wild extend win streak with victory over Coyotes

Kevin Fiala and Dmitry Kulikov each scored a goal in a 36-second stretch of the second period Wednesday and the Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno scored first-period goals while...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 5, Coyotes 2

Notes, quotes and reactions from the Wild's victory Wednesday night at Gila River Arena. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night:. 1. Make it four. Minnesota has gotten on a nice little...
NHL
arcamax.com

Wild keep Arizona in its place, rout Coyotes 5-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The separation between the Wild and Coyotes in the standings is substantial, and that disparity translated to the ice in the first meeting of the season between these new Central Division rivals. After nabbing seven of the eight meetings last season, the Wild continued that dominance on...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Offence Shines in Win Versus Coyotes

The Minnesota Wild had one of their most dominating performances of the season last night as they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. The win moves the Wild to 9-3-0 on the season. There are lots of great things to talk about after this victory, so let’s look at some of...
NHL
NHL

Fiala gets three points in Wild win against Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild, who won their fourth straight game with a 5-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild (9-3-0),...
NHL
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Feels Bad About Bulldozing Nick Foligno While Scoring

When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

Why 'Charlie Night' was so important for Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Win Second Straight, Knock off Vegas 5-2

The Detroit Red Wings were already coming off an adrenaline pumping victory Saturday evening. Would the return of captain Dylan Larkin serve as another shot of adrenaline. The first period alone certainly answered that question. Pius Suter scored again and chipped in an assist while Lucas Raymond kept his hot streak alive in Detroit’s 5-2 victory over Vegas Sunday night.
NHL
KARE 11

Wild mount another comeback win, top Islanders 5-2

The Minnesota Wild registered another comeback win in this young NHL season to beat Anders Lee, Zach Parise and the New York Islanders 5-2. Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota. Duhamie was named...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

A little hate was good for the Bruins on Tuesday night

The Bruins entered Tuesday knowing that the Senators were not going to make it easy on them. Far from the most talented team in the league, the Sens’ success will often be based on their ability to make their opponent uncomfortable. And when the temperature jumped more than a few degrees after a sleepy opening frame on the Boston bench, the Bruins found themselves more than willing to up the ante in a 3-2 victory.
NHL
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
NHL
wingsnation.com

WATCH: Larkin scores from absurd angle for OT winner in Montreal and 300th NHL point

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his 300th National Hockey League point with the game-winning goal over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. With the game tied 2-2, Larkin and Detroit linemate Lucas Raymond broke into the Canadiens’ offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush in the overtime period. Raymond...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins need to pick up the pace

The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Rangers Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Montreal

The New York Rangers won their fourth straight game this evening with a gritty 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kaapo Kakko also scored for the second straight game, while Chris Kreider continued his torrid scoring pace with his 12th goal of the season. Igor Shesterkin had another strong outing for the Rangers and turned aside 31 shots on the evening.
NHL

