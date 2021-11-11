Wild beat Coyotes 5-2 for fourth straight win

Shayne Gostisbehere continued his hot stretch by factoring in on both Coyotes goals on Wednesday Night at Gila River Arena but Kevin Fiala's three-point performance helped lead the red-hot Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Coyotes. Gostisbehere recorded a goal and an assist to elevate his scoring totals...
GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Kevin Fiala didn't play baseball as a kid, but his swing would suggest otherwise. Fiala scored the Wild's flashiest goal of the season so far, batting in the puck with the shaft of his stick to open the floodgates on a 5-2 blowout against the Coyotes in front of 13,488 at Gila River Arena that extended the team's win streak to four games at the beginning of a three-game road trip.
When Charlie McAvoy scored in the second period of Sunday’s Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens game, he was charging through the center of the offensive zone like a heat-seeking missile. Unfortunately for Bruins teammate Nick Foligno, he had to be the one to stop him. It was McAvoy’s goal at 8:27 in...
Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle each scored twice in the Boston Bruins’$2 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. More important than four goals from Charlies, though, was the fact that it was four goals from players outside the top line.
The Detroit Red Wings were already coming off an adrenaline pumping victory Saturday evening. Would the return of captain Dylan Larkin serve as another shot of adrenaline. The first period alone certainly answered that question. Pius Suter scored again and chipped in an assist while Lucas Raymond kept his hot streak alive in Detroit’s 5-2 victory over Vegas Sunday night.
The Minnesota Wild registered another comeback win in this young NHL season to beat Anders Lee, Zach Parise and the New York Islanders 5-2. Rookie Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota. Duhamie was named...
The Bruins entered Tuesday knowing that the Senators were not going to make it easy on them. Far from the most talented team in the league, the Sens’ success will often be based on their ability to make their opponent uncomfortable. And when the temperature jumped more than a few degrees after a sleepy opening frame on the Boston bench, the Bruins found themselves more than willing to up the ante in a 3-2 victory.
Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin recorded his 300th National Hockey League point with the game-winning goal over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. With the game tied 2-2, Larkin and Detroit linemate Lucas Raymond broke into the Canadiens’ offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush in the overtime period. Raymond...
The Penguins are just 14 games into an 82-game season but seeing as – after tonight – 9 of the next 11 games are on the road there is a certain sense of urgency going into tonight’s game against Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena.
The New York Rangers won their fourth straight game this evening with a gritty 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kaapo Kakko also scored for the second straight game, while Chris Kreider continued his torrid scoring pace with his 12th goal of the season. Igor Shesterkin had another strong outing for the Rangers and turned aside 31 shots on the evening.
