MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided recent corporate updates. “We are well-positioned financially to continue advancing our dismutase mimetic candidate rucosopasem (GC4711) in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in our randomized Phase 2 GRECO trials, with the goal of increasing the anti-cancer effectiveness of SBRT in patients with lung and pancreatic cancer,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We have already observed improved tumor outcomes and survival when combining one of our dismutase mimetics with SBRT in our randomized, placebo-controlled, proof-of-concept trial in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, reported in September. We look forward to reporting initial data evaluating rucosopasem in lung cancer in the first half of next year.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO