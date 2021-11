Nine-year NBA veteran and Georgetown alum Greg Monroe is returning to Washington after signing with the Capital City Go-Go, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In signing with the G-League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, Monroe will have a chance to improve his contract status from a simple G-League contract to a two-way contract which would enable him to suit up for Washington. Of course, that is no guarantee. It will depend entirely on Monroe’s performance with the Go-Go. Few G-League players are granted two-way contracts.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO