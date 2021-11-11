CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama 'Mayor of Kingstown': TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Did you ever, when you were a little kid, used to think that maybe you could do something in life that makes you happy?,” Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky asks a friend. Mike’s staring into the middle distance and holding a beer. He completes his thought with a glum ponderousness: “And then...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Is the Show Filmed in Michigan?

“Mayor of Kingstown” town is a fictional U.S. setting in Michigan, but it’s based on show co-creator Hugh Dillon’s hometown. Dillon, who also stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, is a prominent force behind the show. While “Yellowstone” is filmed in Montana, “Mayor of Kingstown” has an American feel, but there’s no real Kingstown, Mich.
MICHIGAN STATE
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner's new TV series airs shock twist in first episode

Mayor of Kingstown spoilers follow. The first episode of Jeremy Renner's new TV series Mayor of Kingstown aired yesterday (November 15) in the US, and there has already been a shocking twist. The Hawkeye star's crime thriller follows the powerful McLusky family in Michigan, who all work for the town's...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Yellowstone Dips, Mayor of Kingstown Solid

Yellowstone remains one of the biggest shows on TV. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 managed 7.49 million total viewers and a 1.48 demo rating in live+ same day metrics. Last week, Yellowstone returned at 8.38 million viewers and a 1.62 rating for its first hour, and 7.84 million viewers and a 1.49 rating.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Collider

Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

From Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where brothers Mike (Jeremy Renner, who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Mitch (Kyle Chandler) are the local power brokers between the inmates in prison and those that are paid to keep them incarcerated. In a town that must maintain a balance of corruption and inequality to survive, the definition of justice is bent to the point of being unrecognizable.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

‘Yellowstone’ creator premieres ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ drama this week: How to watch, stream, date, cast, trailer

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Wild West series “Yellowstone,” is debuting another thrilling series. “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 14. The drama follows the McLusky family, described as power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to the streaming service. The series explores ways law enforcement treats prison inmates, including authorities orchestrating the violent deaths of criminals they don’t want to see stand trial.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mayor of Kingstown Based on a True Story?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is an action-packed crime show that revolves around the McLusky family that controls the prison town of Kingstown, Michigan. In particular, the show focuses on Mike McLusky and his brother, Mitch, who are power brokers in a town that runs on its for-profit prisons. As the McLusky family tackles various challenges — from violent mobsters to desperate prisoners — the gray area between what’s right and what’s wrong takes center stage. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the prison drama sees Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler in central roles.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Kyle Chandler
Person
Hugh Dillon
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Dianne Wiest
Den of Geek

What Is a Mayor of Kingstown Anyway?

Growing up in Kingston, Ontario, Mayor of Kingston co-creator Hugh Dillon was surrounded by incarceration. Sometimes called “the prison capital of Canada”, Kingston was home to as many as 10 penitentiaries at its peak, including the imposing Millhaven Institution maximum security facility. “When you pass the guard towers when you’re...
POLITICS
GeekTyrant

Review: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Is Another Great Series From Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has created a new series for Paramount+ titled Mayor of Kingstown. I think Sheridan is an incredibly talented storyteller; most the the projects that’s he’s developed as a writer and director have been great, and I’ve had high hopes for Mayor of Kingstown. It’s a series that I’ve been looking forward to watching, and I recently had the opportunity to watch the first two episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Violence#Variety Peace#The Paramount Network#Nightstick
Extra

Jeremy Renner Talks Watching ‘Hawkeye’ with His Daughter

Weeks ago, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jeremy Renner about his two new shows: “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Hawkeye.”. “Hawkeye” is coming out just in time for the holidays. He said, ‘It’s a really wonderful kind of event, a holiday kind of thing, which I’m really excited about. It’s something I can watch with my daughter, which will be interesting. I can’t wait.”
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Jeremy Renner Talks About How Being on the Set of HAWKEYE Helped Him in Making the Series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN

Jeremy Renner is busy at work bringing two new series to TV before the year is out. This month we will get to see him in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, followed by his MCU series Hawkeye at Disney+. These two series have very different tones, and with Renner making them back to back, it had to feel strange making the jump from lighthearted and fun to dark and depressing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy