Korn Preview New Album 'Requiem' With 'Start the Healing' Video

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorn have announced new album Requiem. Their follow-up to 2019’s The Nothing arrives on Feb. 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. Jonathan Davis and company also shared the video for the first single, “Start the Healing.”. The Tim Saccenti-directed live action and animated visual features footage of the band performing...

