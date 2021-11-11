Fort Worth wedding venue not only unique, it also helps fund a nonprofit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made an impassioned call to her fellow House members on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting an anime video that depicted him killing her and swinging swords at President Biden . In a fervent House floor speech during debate over a resolution to...
Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data posted Wednesday, jumped nearly 30% in the latest year.
Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
(CNN) — California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday she would not seek reelection, the latest high-profile Democrat to announce plans to leave Congress as the party faces a steep climb to hold onto their narrow majority in the House in next year's midterms. Speier, who was first elected to...
WASHINGTON -- Hackers linked to the Iranian government have been targeting a “broad range of victims” inside the United States, including by deploying ransomware, according to an advisory issued Wednesday by American, British and Australian officials. The advisory says that in recent months, Iran has exploited computer vulnerabilities exposed by...
Comments / 0