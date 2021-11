Akron, Ohio State Buckeyes, sports season, Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball, Chris Holtmann, Bradley Johnson, Ohio State University, Mid-American Conference, Indianapolis. Considering Ohio State’s 2020-2021 season ended at the hands of a team donning navy and gold, it only seemed appropriate that the Buckeyes would turn around and face another team wearing those colors, in their very next game. That’s right, college basketball is officially back, and the Buckeyes celebrated opening day by welcoming the Akron Zips out of the MAC to Columbus. It was the first regular season meeting between the two teams since 1985, and Akron left the building Tuesday night having just pushed an NCAA Tournament 2-seed from a year ago to their limit.

