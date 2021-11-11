Prep Notebook: Lady Wave kick off season with big win

Oxford's. Grace Freeman, the reigning Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year, signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

Tupelo’s girls soccer team already has a marquee win under its belt.

The Lady Wave opened their season on Saturday with a 3-0 victory against Lafayette, the three-time defending Class 5A state champion.

“That’s the first time that I’ve beaten them as head coach, so that was fun for me,” Tupelo coach Diane Rulewicz said. “We were really pleased with that result, to not only win but to win decisively.”

Evie Crawford, Lauren Frederick and Avery Hooker all notched goals for Tupelo (2-0). But the real MVP was goalkeeper A.K. Harrell, who made a dozen saves – including one on a penalty kick. She also tossed a shutout in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Hernando.

Up next for the Lady Wave is a home match against Clinton this Saturday. This tough early schedule should ready them for the Division 1-6A slate, which will include Oxford and Starkville.

“It’s good for us to get a real assessment of what we need to work on and where we are,” Rulewicz said. “I’d rather play the tough games. Winning 10-0 doesn’t do anybody any good.”

Freeman joining Rebs early

Grace Freeman, the reigning Daily Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year, signed with Ole Miss on Wednesday.

And she’s going to get her college career started as soon as possible. Freeman will enroll in January, which means her high school career is over.

“It’s good because I get a head start in school and classes, and I’m ready to move on from high school, so this is just a good next step for me,” Freeman said.

Last season, Freeman scored 30 goals in just 12 matches for Oxford as she balanced her high school and club teams. At Ole Miss she will join a three-time Daily Journal Player of the Year, Mo O’Connor, who’s also an Oxford graduate.

“I’m really excited to play with her again,” said Freeman. “She’s one of my best friends.”

Two of the area’s top golfers are inking with Division I programs this week.

Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson signed with the Mississippi State men’s golf program on Wednesday, while Tupelo’s Walker Wise will sign with Southern Miss today. Wise led the Golden Wave to their 15th state title last spring, earning individual medalist honors with a 5-under 139.

Wednesday marked the opening of the NCAA signing period for senior athletes who compete in golf, swim, baseball, softball, soccer and basketball.

In swimming, Oxford’s Julia Dennis, who just broke three state records in the Class II state championships on Oct. 22, signed with the University of Louisville on Wednesday morning. Tupelo’s Christian Simpson plans to sign with West Virginia today.

On the diamond, Tupelo’s McClain Ray (MSU) and Mason Morris (Ole Miss) join Tishomingo County’s Spence Coffman (Southeastern Louisiana), New Albany’s Josh Paul (La. Tech), and Nettleton’s Jackson Cheek (North Alabama) as some of the area’s Division I baseball signees.

Vardaman's Makynlie Jones signed with McNeese State softball.