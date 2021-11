In this week’s Pass the Remote, we spotlight an intriguing cast of strong female characters, all who are in possession of important stories to tell. From a longtime Humboldt County pot farmer getting edged out of the biz to a resolute Kosovo widow trying to make ends meet and then confronting resistance from the patriarchy and then on to a veteran San Francisco Chronicle journalist who, true to form, wittily recounts countless celebrities she’s interviewed, this week’s Remote main players make for a fascinating bunch.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO