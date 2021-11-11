CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Besler retires from MLS

Fulton Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. men's national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement Wednesday. Besler played 47 matches for the national...

www.fultonsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Sporting KC legend and Kansas City native Matt Besler retires from professional soccer

Former Sporting Kansas City captain and club legend Matt Besler announced his retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday morning. An Overland Park native, Besler spent 12 seasons in Kansas City after being drafted by the club out of Notre Dame in 2009. He played his final pro season this year with Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, Austin FC.
MLS
KCTV 5

Longtime Kansas City pro soccer icon Matt Besler retires

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Matt Besler, a fixture of Kansas City professional soccer for more than a decade, announced on Wednesday morning that he's hanging up his cleats for good. "I've decided to officially retire from playing professional soccer," Besler said over Twitter. "I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences...
MLS
ESPN

Matt Besler retiring after storied 13-season Major League Soccer career

Austin FC defender Matt Besler announced his retirement Wednesday after 13 MLS seasons, the first 12 spent with Sporting Kansas City. The five-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Best XI honoree was named the league's Defender of the Year in 2012. He won the 2013 MLS Cup and three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2012, 2015 and 2017) with SKC.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Forever a Legend: Longtime Sporting defender Matt Besler announces retirement

One of the most accomplished and beloved players in Sporting Kansas City history has announced his retirement from Major League Soccer. Kansas City native and longtime Sporting defender Matt Besler officially ended his heralded MLS playing career this week, closing the book on a journey that spanned 13 seasons and included a storybook 12-year stint with his hometown club.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sports Illustrated

Marian Gaborik Officially Announces Retirement from NHL

One of the best Slovakian-born players of all time has hung up his skates. Marian Gaborik officially announced his retirement on Thursday morning, closing the book on a 17-year NHL career that spanned over 1,000 games and featured a whopping 407 goals and 408 assists for 815 total points. He...
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

MLS all-time scorer, ex-USMNT striker Chris Wondolowski retires

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowskiannounced his retirement from Major League Soccer following the Quakes' 1-0 regular-season finale win overFC Dallas on Sunday. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more. The 38-year-old Wondolowski scored the game's...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Besler
Daily Herald

Brazil veteran Formiga to retire from international soccer

SAO PAULO -- After competing in seven World Cups, 43-year-old midfielder Formiga is set to play her farewell match for Brazil this month. Formiga's final game for the national team will be against India on Nov. 25 in Manaus, Brazil's soccer confederation said Tuesday. 'œThe legendary Formiga will say goodbye...
SOCCER
Sportsnet.ca

Chris Wondolowski, MLS's all-time goals leader, retires after 17 seasons

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal on Sunday night to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas. The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 17-season career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos Lopez to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.
MLS
Kansas City Star

Last day of MLS: Playoff matchups set, Wondolowski retires

Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the MLS regular season. Real Salt Lake (14-14-6), the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, will play second-seeded...
MLS
NBC Sports

Posey retires from baseball

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Initially, as a young player more than a decade ago, Buster Posey had a tough time understanding how the San Francisco Giants strive to humanize their players, to connect them with a fan base that wants nothing more than to get to know the star athletes it supports.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Retirement#Sporting Kansas City#Major League Soccer#Fps Board#Truck#Fulton City Council
San Francisco Chronicle

Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski retires after scoring in final MLS game

Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal Sunday to help the Earthquakes tie 1-1 with visiting FC Dallas. The all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing an 18-year career. Wondolowski, 38, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross by Marcos Lopez to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute. He scored five goals in his final season.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Taylor Mueller Announces Retirement From Professional Soccer

Tacoma Defiance defender Taylor Mueller today announced his retirement from professional soccer. The 33-year-old finishes a 10-year playing career in the United Soccer League Championship with Charleston Battery and Tacoma Defiance. “I cannot say enough about how grateful I am to close my career out with the experiences I have...
MLS
Fulton Sun

Two WWU seniors earn All-AMC mentions

The William Woods men are rebuilding to a better future but had its veterans honored before they leave. The all-conference teams for the American Midwest Conference were announced for men's soccer, and the Owls had two seniors earn honorable mentions, goalkeeper Ben Faherty and defender Jon Buerge. In 11 starts,...
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Revolution Tout Five Finalists For MLS Year-End Awards

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution won’t play again for another two weeks. So for now, they’ll have to settle for some MLS news. And that news is good news for four members of the Revolution. The club has five finalists for 2021 MLS Year-End Awards, the league announced on Monday. Headlining the group is midfielder Carles Gil, who has been named a finalist for Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player and MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Gil has already been named Revolution Team MVP for the second time in three seasons after finishing 2021 with an MLS-best 18 assists. He also...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Fulton Sun

Leible stars in three facets, three Ladybirds earn awards

North Callaway was working with a young roster this season but had a standout season from one of its upperclassmen. Junior Jalyn Leible was named a first-team all-conference utility player in the Eastern Missouri Conference and was recognized as a second team all-district infielder in Class 2 District 3. Sophomore and first-year Ladybird Brianna Prosser joined Leible on the all-conference team with her second-team all-conference selection and senior Mackenzie Eaker appeared on the all-district second team as an outfielder in her farewell season.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fulton Sun

North Callaway's Blevins leads from back as all-conference player

Sophomore Riley Blevins was a front row player as a freshman at Mexico last season. She proved to be one North Callaway's best from the back this year. Blevins was named as a first team all-conference player in the Eastern Missouri Conference. She ranked in the top three in several categories for the Ladybirds, who doubled their win total from a season ago with a 4-19 overall record.
MEXICO, MO
USA Today

Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock has been named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season. Fishlock, who has been with the Reign since the league's launch in 2013, had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season, with 76.4% passing accuracy. The Reign finished...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy