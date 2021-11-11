The Entire Menu At Kroc-Coo’s In Arkansas Is Made From Scratch Every Day
Everybody likes their food to be made from scratch, and everybody likes Cajun cuisine. Well you can get both at Kroc-Coo’s To Geaux, located at 4501 N. State Highway 7 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas! Tell them we sent you!
The Chef at Kroc-Coo's Cajun Kitchen has been cooking incredible Cajun food for over 30 years. Kroc-Coo's started with a food trailer, and now has a physical location where you can stop by to get this amazing food five days a week.
Their slogan is "Gonna Make Your Belly Smile, We Guaranteeeee It!" and they sure do live up to their promise.
Specializing in dishes like Cajun Jambalaya, Cajun Gumbo, Crawfish Ètouffée and Cajun Jamburritos, you're going to have a hard time choosing what to order.
Nothing warms the soul like some authentic Cajun food, and with dine-in, curbside, and catering services offered, Kroc-Coo's will become a staple of your diet if it hasn't already.
Of course we can't forget about the desserts. Their Pralines are made from scratch and the proof is in the pudding. They are absolutely incredible so be sure you leave room for dessert!
They also make a mean king cake. The traditional brioche cake is a Mardi Gras staple, and they can be hard to find outside of Louisiana.
Be sure to stop on by Kroc-Coo's for some outstanding dishes that are made from scratch every day. With fresh farm ingredients and a loving touch from the chef, you'll want to make your way through the whole menu.
Have you been to Kroc-Coo’s? What has been your favorite dish? If you haven’t, be sure to stop by next time you’re in town!
