The Entire Menu At Kroc-Coo’s In Arkansas Is Made From Scratch Every Day

If you find yourself walking down 12th Avenue South sometime soon, you’ll most likely feel almost overwhelmed with the large array of dining options available. Tacos! Cookies! Coffee! One of the most arresting sights along the street, however, is the rustic-inspired Butter Milk Ranch, a newly opened eatery that serves unique fare in a truly stunning space. Even if you just have the time to stop by for a quick croissant to go, we have a feeling the well-designed space will have you aching for a return trip.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO