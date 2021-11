How do we feel thirsty? Shruthi (she), 8 years Hi Shruti! Thank you for your important question. Most of our body is made of water. And we need water to do all sorts of really important things. We need water to help us digest our food, and move nutrients and oxygen around our body. We need water to make our muscles move and to make sure we don’t get too hot or too cold. We lose water all the time too – when we sweat, breathe and go to the toilet. So we need to replace that water. If we don’t, we can...

