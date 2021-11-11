ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Country: The NRA's radical path from Columbine to Rittenhouse

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Columbine shooting, “the solution for the NRA was...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: How the NRA used the Columbine massacre to make gun control the enemy

Back in 2000, actor Charlton Heston helped rally the conservative base behind the embattled National Rifle Association with a convention speech asserting that then-Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore was planning to demonize NRA members as “gun-toting, knuckle-dragging, bloodthirsty maniacs.” Heston concocted a scenario in which a President Gore would dispatch fictitious agents to confiscate his guns. Holding up an antique flintlock rifle, Heston delivered his signature line: “I want to say those fighting words for everyone within the sound of my voice to hear and to heed, and especially for you, Mr. Gore: From my cold, dead hands!”
TheDailyBeast

NRA Considered Creating Columbine Victims’ Fund—but Didn’t

The National Rifle Association considered establishing a $1 million donation fund for the victims of the Columbine shooting but ultimately decided to do little for them, according to a tape obtained by NPR of a 1999 meeting of NRA leadership held not long after the shooting, which left 13 dead. The gun rights group’s yearly convention was slated for just a few weeks later and a few miles from Columbine High School. Executives, including current CEO Wayne LaPierre, considered canceling it. NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer advised that scrapping the confab was unthinkable. She said, “The message that it will send is that even the NRA was brought to its knees, and the media will have a field day with it.” Then-president of the NRA Charlton Heston would later point a finger at the media in his address at the convention: “Why us? Because their story needs a villain.” The NRA responded to the tapes in a statement: “It is disappointing that anyone would promote an editorial agenda against the NRA by using shadowy sources and ‘mystery tapes.’”
Westword

Columbine Victim's Dad on Aurora Nome Park Shooting, NRA and More

When Tom Mauser heard about the November 15 shooting at a park near Aurora Central High School that wounded six teens, his first thoughts were, "Oh, no. Not again. Oh, my God." Mauser's son Daniel was among the victims of the 1999 attack on Columbine High School — a tragedy...
NPR

Secret Tapes Of NRA Leadership Reveal Debate Of Post-Columbine Strategy

Following the Columbine shooting in April of 1999, top leaders of the National Rifle Association huddled in private to discuss their public response to the tragedy. Secret tapes of those deliberations were obtained by NPR investigative correspondent Tim Mak. He explains what's revealed in the tapes: that the group considered a much different stance than the one it ultimately took — a stance that would help set the stage for decades of debate about gun violence in America.
thetrace.org

Revealed: How the NRA Reacted to Columbine

Secret recording reveals NRA brass reckoning with the Columbine shooting — and opting for self-preservation. The day after what was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, NRA officials, lobbyists, and PR strategists held hours of meetings to chart the gun group’s response and what to do about its annual convention scheduled in nearby Denver just days later. In the 2.5 hours of recordings NPR reporter Tim Mak obtained, officials discuss the potential image impact of canceling — “if we tuck tail and run, we’re going to be accepting responsibility for what happened out there” — or proceeding normally — “if you don’t appear to be deferential in honoring the dead, you end up being a tremendous s***head.” Officials also floated, but ultimately rejected, a $1-million victims compensation fund for fear of being seen as admitting responsibility for the shooting. Leaders expressed alarm over radical members: Ultimately, the NRA went ahead with a stripped-down version of the convention with no exhibit hall, despite their concerns that it would distill attendance to the most hard-line and extreme NRA members. “The people you are most likely to get in that member meeting without an exhibit hall are the nuts,” CEO Wayne LaPierre said. Other top officials referred to such members as “hillbillies,” “wackos,” and “idiots.”
NBC Chicago

Witnesses: Threat, Lunge for Gun From 1st Rittenhouse Victim

The first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was “hyperaggressive” that night, threatened to kill Rittenhouse and later lunged for his rifle just before the 17-year-old fired, witnesses testified Thursday. The testimony at Rittenhouse's murder trial came from two witnesses who had been called to the...
