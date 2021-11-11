CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Navy’s $13 Billion Supercarrier Will Sail in 2022

By Nolan Beilstein
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford is scheduled...

eye on HI
5d ago

Hope the crews learn more then CRT, proper pronoun use, sensitively training, breast feeding, etc. things like, team work, fire control, damage control, weapons systems, medical emergency....you know the thing....

thedrive

America's Troubled New Aircraft Carrier Will Finally Go On Its First Deployment Next Year

After multiple issues and delays, the USS Gerald R. Ford is now set to go to sea for its maiden deployment in 2022. The much-delayed maiden deployment for the U.S. Navy’s new aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford is now scheduled to take place next year, four years later than originally planned. The nuclear-powered vessel is the lead ship in a new class of supercarriers, four of which have been ordered, with the three additional units now under assembly. A decision on the configuration of a fifth is due next year. With a whole range of advantages promised over the current Nimitz class carriers, the Navy is keen to get the first of the Ford class into operation, but it has been a long wait, with many setbacks due to the inability of critical systems to function as intended.
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
Interesting Engineering

Navy Unveiled a Vision of Its F/A-XX Fighter for Next-Gen Air Dominance

As the U.S. finds itself in a new strategic environment where it has to counter the rising influence of China, along with its old adversary, Russia, the U.S. Navy has released a vision document for the early part of the next decade, superseding its vision for 2025. Among its priorities is the next-generation fighter aircraft dubbed F/A-XX that is expected to replace the aging fleet of its Super Hornet.
MilitaryTimes

Navy selects first woman to go directly into flying the F-35C after earning her wings

Navy Lt. j.g. Suzelle Thomas is the first woman in the service to go directly from flight school to flying the F-35C Lightning II, after earning her Wings of Gold last month. While there are currently three women in the Navy who have transitioned from other aircraft to fly the F-35C, the Navy announced Saturday that Thomas is the first to have her initial assignment be an F-35C squadron.
MilitaryTimes

Aircraft maintenance squadron commander at Nellis ousted

The commander of a maintenance squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was removed from his post last month over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesman at the base confirmed to Air Force Times. Maj. Burton Field, who oversaw the 757th Aircraft...
13newsnow.com

US Navy defends USS Chafee's interaction with Russian destroyer

WASHINGTON — The United States Navy is pushing back information related to a recent ship interaction in the Sea of Japan. The Navy said the guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG-90) was conducting "routine operations" in international waters on October 15 when a Russian destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of the ship.
USNI News

Second U.S. Aircraft Carrier Missile Target Spotted in Chinese Desert

A second suspected missile target in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carrier has been spotted in a rural Chinese desert, according to satellite photos obtained by USNI News. The site consists of a single aircraft carrier target, miles from the nearest town in the Xinjiang region, according to photos provided to USNI News by satellite imagery company Maxar. The carrier target is about 300 miles away from a larger suspected missile range in the Taklamakan Desert, first reported by USNI News on Sunday. The two sites share similar characteristics and are aligned on a map with the carriers facing the same direction – as if in a convoy. Like the first, this new target shares the same dimensions as a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
