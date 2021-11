Memorials serve as touchstones in our culture. As powerful symbols that can evoke emotions and prompt remembrances, they serve as portals to other places and times. For veterans of the conflict and their families, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a granite wall engraved with the names of the 58,311 Americans who died as a result of the war, has proven a particularly important touchstone since it first opened in 1982. The wall has provided comfort to those who have needed help reconciling with the past, or who have simply wished to remember a buddy or loved one. But what about those vets and families who simply cannot make the pilgrimage to our nation’s capital to visit the memorial?

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO