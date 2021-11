It might be a stretch to say that golf saved Joe Steadman’s life, but it wouldn’t be a big one. There is no doubt that the game has become much more than just a diversion to the former Army Special Forces combat soldier. He started to realize that during a casual round in 2013 after falling to his hands and knees in the middle of the third fairway at Bayonet Golf Course in Raeford, N.C., with what he thought, at first, was a heart attack.

