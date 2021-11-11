CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time is running out to avert catastrophe in Afghanistan

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 6 days ago

In a valedictory appearance before the Commons defence select committee, General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff, foresaw a future for Afghanistan as a tourist destination. He disputed the received wisdom that the recent withdrawal of Nato forces marked a defeat for the West and believed...

www.telegraph.co.uk

CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame

The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K. A recent spate of suicide attacks, including Tuesday's brazen daytime assault on a military...
POLITICS
Person
Nick Carter
AFP

Migrants stuck on Poland-Belarus border vow to stay put

Aryan Wali Zellmi, a 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd, had tried twice to enter the European Union through Belarus. This time, he got stuck on the freezing border with Poland, joining hundreds in a crisis that the EU blames on Minsk. Zellmi is one of between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants -- mostly from Iraqi Kurdistan, but also from other volatile Middle Eastern countries like Syria -- who have camped at the forested Polish border for a week. With many young children and women among them, the migrants have slept in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift camp, hoping to be let into the European Union. A barbed wire fence separates them from the Polish army, which has not let them through and created an emergency zone along its border.
IMMIGRATION
Sand Hills Express

“Time is short” as U.S. races to avert all-out civil war in Ethiopia

Johannesburg — Diplomats were scrambling on Tuesday for a peaceful resolution to the conflict putting hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk in Ethiopia. The war between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and rebels that started a year ago has escalated and is now threatening his hold on power, with a coalition of opposition groups advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa.
WORLD
NEWS10 ABC

Iraqi Kurd’s death in Belarus underscores migrants’ despair

BAGHDAD (AP) — When Gaylan Delir Ismael heard that other Iraqis were making their way to Europe via an easily obtained tourist visa from the country of Belarus, the 25-year-old from the Kurdistan region jumped at the chance. He packed a bag last month in the hope of reaching Germany for a new life and treatment for his chronic illnesses.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
staradvertiser.com

Islamic State poses a growing threat to new Taliban government in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan >> Aref Mohammad’s war against the Islamic State group ended earlier this fall when his unit of Taliban fighters was ambushed by the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan. A bullet shattered his femur, leaving him disabled and barely able to walk, never mind fight. But for the Taliban...
MIDDLE EAST
The New Yorker

Running Out of Time at the U.N. Climate Conference

For those inclined to see them, there were plenty of bad omens last week as the latest round of international climate negotiations—COP26—got under way in Glasgow. A storm that lashed England with eighty-mile-per-hour winds disrupted train service from London to Scotland, leaving many delegates scrambling to find a way to get to the meeting. Just as the conclave began, Glasgow’s garbage workers went on strike, and rubbish piled up in the streets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his opening speech, compared the world’s situation to that of James Bond, who often finds himself “strapped to a doomsday device, desperately trying to work out which colored wire to pull to turn it off, while a red digital clock ticks down remorselessly to a detonation that will end human life as we know it.” As one commentator pointed out, in his latest movie—spoiler alert!—Bond ends up dead.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Russian military build-up 'reduces warning time' for invasion, warns Nato head

A "significant" Russian military build-up near the Ukrainian border has cut the time the West would have to prepare for any invasion, Nato's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday. Mr Stoltenberg urged the transatlantic alliance to be "realistic" about the threat following warnings last week from US intelligence officials that...
MILITARY
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
WORLD
Telegraph

To be 'Global Britain', we must lead the response to Russian aggression

President Putin sent tens of thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border for military exercises in March this year. Usually they withdraw. This time much of the equipment stayed. It was a warning sign to the West, and now more than 100,000 Russian soldiers are at the Ukrainian borders. This...
POLITICS
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY

