College Sports

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt Weighs in on Impact of McGuire Leaving BU Before OU Game

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
 6 days ago

WACO, TX — On Saturday, Fox is featuring No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor for Big Noon Kickoff. The Sooners are 9-0 (6-0) while the Bears are 7-2 (4-2) and coming off a 30-28 loss to TCU.

In the wake of Texas Tech hiring Joey McGuire as their new head football coach, Fox 44’s Mandy Knight caught up with Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst, Joel Klatt, on how McGuire’s departure could impact the Bears on Saturday.

Sports
on3.com

Joel Klatt balks at competition argument between Oregon and Ohio State

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt was merciless in his reply to one fan’s critique of the Oregon Ducks’ strength of schedule. On his show, Breaking the Huddle, Klatt has a segment in which he replies to takes from fans via Twitter. This week one fan suggested that Oregon should not be ranked third in the CFP rankings because of their competition this season.
OHIO STATE
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

