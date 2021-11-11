CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

You Don’t Need to Be a Gallerist to Source the Best Wall Art Online

By Cyrus Ferguson
domino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the many, many beautiful homes Domino editors have seen over the years, there’s one consistent throughline that makes a home special: great art. The best wall art has a way of expressing a homeowner’s personality and telling the story of a space in a way that no other decor can....

www.domino.com

domino

The Biophilic Design Trend Hilton Carter Is Betting on Big

It all started in a café. In 2011, plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter was visiting Pennsylvania when he stumbled upon an eatery that was covered in greenery. The space was teeming with life, and the feeling he got being surrounded by plants of all kinds stuck with him. Three years later, he sought to re-create that emotion within his own home. “When I moved to New Orleans, I had plenty of bright light coming in through large windows, and I was living in a climate that, honestly, was suitable for having plants,” Carter tells Domino contributing editor Benjamin Reynaert on the fifth episode of Design Time: Trending Forward (out today on Spotify and Apple Podcasts). “So I started bringing plants in; it wasn’t really a decision to go from one plant to the 200-plus I have today. But I just knew the feeling I had in that café in 2011, and I knew I wanted to bring that into my space.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

This Coworking Loft’s Space-Dividing Trick Offers Privacy Without Blocking Sunlight

In the age of work from home, offices no longer have the draw they once did. The Malin, a new membership-based coworking space in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, wants to change that. The brainchild of duo Jean Morana and Jordan Trinci-Lyne (the lead designers at furniture brand Orior), in collaboration with Fettle Design, the office feels more like a dream house than it does a WeWork.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

From Shiny Brites to Sweet Minis, These are the Best Christmas Ornaments

Do you deck the halls first or head straight for the tree? If you answered the latter, you’re in good company. “I’ve come to realize that a Christmas tree is basically a giant scrapbook where we can document our lives,” says Emily Henderson, stylist and New York Times best-selling author. In addition to bringing back memories of years past, Christmas ornaments can serve as a thematic or color-based jumping-off point for decorating the whole room.
SHOPPING
ARTnews

The ARTnews Recommends 2021 Guide to Holiday Gifts for Artists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Finding gifts for your favorite creatives can be tricky, especially if you aren’t an expert in their craft. Luckily, we have winning gift ideas for painters, ceramicists, filmmakers, margin doodlers, design appreciators, and everyone in between. Since it’s apparently the supply chain’s world and we’re all just living in it, remember to shop early this year. But don’t fret—whether your recipient is a master watercolorist or someone who picked up coloring during the pandemic, we’ve got you covered. (Prices and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
domino

This Airy Loft’s Room Divider Is a Bar on One Side and a Desk on the Other

When you think of New York City loft living, you probably imagine Tom Hanks in Big shooting hoops and skateboarding around a vast apartment. Now let us paint a more realistic, 2021 picture for you. Enter the Manhattan home of 30-something technologist-turned-investor Peter Elliot. His 2,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home, which is situated in an old cast-iron building, has the bones of a classic SoHo Loft—think: extra-high ceilings, tall windows that flood the space with light, and pressed-tin ceilings.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Start Your Holiday Shopping at This Instagram Account Supporting AAPI Creatives

While we love getting a good gift, we love giving one even more. There’s nothing like seeing the expression on a friend’s or family member’s face when you’ve totally nailed it, be it with the latest Roomba model or splurge-worthy stemware. But if you really want to feel over the moon this holiday season, shop for presents that give back, starting with ones that support the AAPI community.
INTERNET
WWD

The 50 Best Gifts for Men to Receive This Christmas Season

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best gift for him this year? Holiday gift shopping can be a daunting task for any person on your list, but when it comes to men, especially men who seem to have everything and want absolutely nothing, even an expert gift giver can find themselves at a loss for ideas. Sometimes, it just requires a little more thought to your gifting approach. While a sentimental, meaningful gift idea is ideal for the man who’s stood by your side for years, something simple yet just as special would be more fitting for...
LIFESTYLE
domino

Black Friday Alert: The Comeback Sofa We Loved This Year Is Already on Sale

Furnishing a home on a budget all comes down to knowing where to shop—and we’re not just talking about scouring every big-box retailer’s website. Sometimes the best deals can be found at time-tested brands like Herman Miller. The manufacturer of some of our favorite desks and lounge and dining chairs has been celebrated for more than 100 years for a reason: The company fabricates pieces by the most visionary designers out there, from Eames to Noguchi to Nelson.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This wooden puzzle lets you build a two-way optical illusion that you can hang as wall art!

As engaging as a jigsaw puzzle, as decorative as wall art, and as visually interactive as an optical illusion, the WoodfloW is an incredibly fun toy that turns hours of engagement into something you can adorn your house with. The WoodfloW consists of multiple strips of wood that you arrange in a linear fashion to create an image… but given the 3D nature of the wooden strips, the image changes depending on where you view it from, effectively creating two artworks in one frame.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
domino

9 Pro Party Planners, Foodies, and Chefs on the Best Dutch Ovens

The leaves have changed colors, the temperatures have dropped, and the sun is setting at an earlier hour. As we find ourselves in the midst of fall and inching ever so closer to winter, what better time to reintroduce warm, cozy meals (or snacks and desserts!) to your repertoire? When it comes to making soups, stews, breads, meat, and even simple roasted vegetables, the Dutch oven is your kitchen’s MVP. This hefty piece of cookware can help you whip up a treat for many (Friendsgiving, anyone?) or the hearty one-pot dish you totally deserve after a long week. And while essentially used for the same thing, there are some that balance form and function better than the rest. We asked nine of our entertaining idols, from chefs to party planners, to share which of the best Dutch ovens put a smile on their faces—plus their favorite things to make in them.
RECIPES
ARTnews

ARTnews Travel Program Uncovers All the Best Berlin Has To Offer

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 7 Days | September 9­-15, 2022 Explore Berlin, a dazzling 21st-century destination, through the lens of art. ARTnews expert and editor Emily Watlington’s whirlwind insider tour showcases Berlin’s pivotal role in art, culture, and architecture. Watlington pairs insightful, fresh commentary with Berlin’s gritty murals, hot creative districts, sleek contemporary museums, and antiquity and Islamic art exhibits. We’ve scheduled stops to quench your thirst for immersive experiences and hidden gems, along with plenty of time for serendipitous discoveries....
TRAVEL
ARTnews

Climate Change Is Damaging Prehistoric Rock Art, Graphic Designer Bob Gill Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 17, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines TOP MARKS. At Sotheby’s modern art sale in New York last night, a 1949 Frida Kahlo self-portrait went for $34.9 million, a record for a Kahlo at auction—as well as a record for a work by any Latin American artist on the block. The previous record holder? That would be none other than the artist’s husband, Diego Rivera, as Angelica Villa notes in her report on the evening for ARTnews. (The Rivera record, a comparatively modest $9.8 million, was set in only 2019.) The event rang up a total of $282 million with 46 of 47 lots finding buyers. A...
ENVIRONMENT
ARTnews

Record-Setting Frida Kahlo Portrait Tops Sotheby’s $282 M. Modern Art Evening Sale

Following its record-high $676 million sale of the widely anticipated Macklowe collection in New York on Monday night, Sotheby’s staged a modern art evening sale the following evening that brought in a collective $282 million with fees. This sale achieved a near perfect sell-through rate, with 46 out of the 47 lots offered finding buyers. More than half of the lots were secured with financial backing; 25 works from the sale had irrevocable bids, meaning 78 percent of the works would sell for at least their pre-sale low estimate. Before the sale, three lots were withdrawn, including a 1932 Georgia O’Keefe...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
countryliving.com

10 best behaved dog breeds revealed

The top 10 best behaved dog breeds have been revealed, with the loyal Korean Jindo Dog taking the top spot. New research conducted by Protect My Paws analysed Instagram hashtags to find out which pups are better behaved than others — and the results may surprise you. Native to the South Korean island of Jindo, Korean Jindo pups are a national treasure, scoring a positive 75.86% in the study.
PETS

