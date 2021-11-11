Community leaders celebrate new Airport Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus

A dedication ceremony for the new and improved Airport Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus (ARFF) was held Wednesday at the Stillwater Regional Airport.

Airport Director Paul Priegel said the ARFF replaced was manufactured in 2000 and had about a 20-year lifespan, so it was due for an upgrade.

“It works; it’s just one of those, after about 20-years you start having some seals and leaks and things like that,” he said. “We’ve kept it up, and having two of these will actually also benefit with the large charters come in with the 737s because normally we have to call Stillwater Fire Department in to stand by to add additional support now we’ll be able to do it all on our own.”

The ARFF is designed to respond to an aircraft emergency. Fortunately, he said they haven't had one yet.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said this was made possible through a partnership with the city, Oklahoma State University and Payne County.

“This apparatus is the safest, the latest, and greatest firefighting equipment on the market, and we’re super excited to be able to provide it for safety here at Stillwater Regional Airport,” Joyce said. He said it’s comforting to know the ARFF is here in case there is an emergency.

Joyce said the health, safety, and quality of life of visitors and community members are “on our mind when it comes to this partnership and putting the funds available to make this possible.”

Rep. Trish Ranson (D – Stillwater) said this will benefit the City and “puts Stillwater on the map for folks who have maybe never been here.”

Although the ARFF replaced is still usable, Ranson said, “this is a good upgrade, and we need to make sure our infrastructure is ready for any future issues that we might have.”

Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary ended the dedication with the symbolic "wet down" of the ARFF.

The firemen used water from the old ARFF to wash the new one, and the City provided personalized towels for people to dry the new ARFF.

“So what we’re going to do today is like a baptism from the old to the new. We’re going to wet down the new truck with water from the old truck, and then we’re going to get the opportunity to try off the new truck,” Essary said. “It’s really a symbolic sign. It honors the past, it appreciates the present, and it really looks to the future.”