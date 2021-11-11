How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/11/21

How to Watch NFL Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021

How to watch NFL football games today, Thursday, November 11th, 2021. NFL rookies to watch on Thursday Night Football. Betting lines and odds.

NFL Football games are set to kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The Baltimore Ravens head to Miami to take on the Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET. Several highly-touted rookies and young budding stars will be underneath the bright lights.

The Ravens have been off to a solid start as we hit the midway point of the NFL season. Sitting 6-2, Baltimore will look to bring home a win on the road against a disappointing Miami team. The Dolphins had high hopes for their second-year starter, Tua Tagovailoa, but the road has been bumpy as the Dolphins have just two wins on the season. They will look to get rolling and keep Lamar Jackson from making any big plays in order to keep this game close when the fourth quarter hits.

What day does NFL Football start?

Date: Thursday, November 11th

How to watch NFL Football Games Today

Fox

Fox Deportes

NFL Network

College Football Game Time and TV Network

Game | Time (ET) | Network

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) @ Miami Dolphins (2-7) | 8:20 p.m. | Fox/NFL Network

Betting Lines/Odds

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) @ Miami Dolphins | O/U 46.5

NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins

DE/OLB Odafe Oweh

OL Ben Cleveland

DB Brandon Stephens

WR Tylan Wallace

DE/OLB Daelin Hayes

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Miami

WR Jaylen Waddle

DE Jaelan Phillips

DB Jevon Holland

OL Liam Eichenberg

TE Hunter Long

OL Larnel Coleman

RB Gerrid Doaks

