How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/11/21
How to Watch NFL Football Games Today - Thursday, November 11th, 2021
NFL Football games are set to kick off Thursday Night Football this week. Here is how to watch the upcoming games today. The Baltimore Ravens head to Miami to take on the Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET. Several highly-touted rookies and young budding stars will be underneath the bright lights.
The Ravens have been off to a solid start as we hit the midway point of the NFL season. Sitting 6-2, Baltimore will look to bring home a win on the road against a disappointing Miami team. The Dolphins had high hopes for their second-year starter, Tua Tagovailoa, but the road has been bumpy as the Dolphins have just two wins on the season. They will look to get rolling and keep Lamar Jackson from making any big plays in order to keep this game close when the fourth quarter hits.
What day does NFL Football start?
- Date: Thursday, November 11th
How to watch NFL Football Games Today
- Fox
- Fox Deportes
- NFL Network
College Football Game Time and TV Network
Game | Time (ET) | Network
- Baltimore Ravens (6-2) @ Miami Dolphins (2-7) | 8:20 p.m. | Fox/NFL Network
Betting Lines/Odds
- Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) @ Miami Dolphins | O/U 46.5
NFL Rookies to Watch on NFL Teams Playing Today
Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins
- DE/OLB Odafe Oweh
- OL Ben Cleveland
- DB Brandon Stephens
- WR Tylan Wallace
- DE/OLB Daelin Hayes
- DB Ar'Darius Washington
How to Watch: College Football Games Today - 11/11/21
Miami
- WR Jaylen Waddle
- DE Jaelan Phillips
- DB Jevon Holland
- OL Liam Eichenberg
- TE Hunter Long
- OL Larnel Coleman
- RB Gerrid Doaks
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.
Comments / 0