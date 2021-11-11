CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Gold output of S.African miner Gold Fields jumps 9% in Q3

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Gold Fields Ltd recorded a 9% increase in gold production for the third quarter that ended September from a year earlier, but its cost of production increased, the South Africa-based miner said on Thursday.

Annual global gold production had fallen for the first time in 2019, followed by 2020 as no new major mines were discovered or brought online. This has prompted a long-term view that gold reserves have peaked out, triggering a wave of capital expenditure from miners globally to bring new mines online and benefit from high prices and demand.

However, high capital expenditure also adds to the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - a metric used by gold miners to measure overall cost of producing gold.

Gold Fields, which has mines across Africa, Australia and Latin America, produced 606,000 ounces of gold in the quarter at an average AISC of $1,016 per ounce, 5% higher cost than the corresponding period a year ago.

Costs rose mainly because of high capital expenditure in Chile, where it is developing a gold mine, and were also fuelled by stronger local currency exchange rates in Australia and South Africa, the miner said in a statement.

The company, however, said that it was still on track to meet its cost and production guidance with its AISC expected to be between $1,020 per ounce and $1,060 per ounce.

Gold production for the full year will be in a range of 2.3 million ounces to 2.35 million ounces of gold, as estimated in the beginning of the year, it said.

While Gold Fields will fail to meet its target of 65% project completion of Salares Norte project in Chile by the end of 2021, it said the project was on track to deliver first gold by the end of Q1 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Times

The jeweller and miner setting a new gold standard

The jewellery of Emefa Cole looks almost as if it’s been hewn straight from the earth. In her Vulcan series – examples of which are now in the collections of the V&A and The Goldsmiths’ Company – great rock-like chunks of oxidised silver combine with seams of organic, textured gold. The designs are at once elemental and majestic, referencing a “fascination with what lies beneath the surface” that began as a child growing up in Ghana. When she started her jewellery line in 2012, it was local tales of gold nuggets being washed up in rain storms that inspired her handmade pieces, created with the traditional lost-wax casting technique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Seekingalpha.com

Pure Gold Mining: Another Disappointing Quarter In Q3

Pure Gold Mining released its Q3 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~9,300 ounces and revenue of C$15.9 million. We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the best wasn't saved for last this year, with Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) being one of the last miners to report its results. True to form from earlier this year, the company posted a massive miss and is expected to come in up to 20% below the low end of its H2 2021 guidance. After a 70% decline in the share price, the valuation has improved to more reasonable levels. Having said that, I still don't see much margin of safety here, and the combination of warrant overhang and free cash flow going to debt repayment vs. dividends/buybacks makes Pure Gold an inferior way to play the sector.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
schiffgold.com

Central Banks Globally Add More Gold in Q3

Central banks globally added 69 tons of gold to their reserves in the third quarter, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. This contrasts with a net decrease in reserves of over 10 tons in Q3 2020. Net gold buying by central banks reached 393 tons at the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Gold Production#Africa#Gold Fields Ltd#Salares Norte
resourceworld.com

Victoria Gold earns $31.61-million in Q3 2021, Yukon

Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX; VITFF-OTC] released its third quarter and year to date 2021 summary financial and operating results from its 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 km north of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 km from the town of Mayo. The property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy’s electrical grid.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mining.com

Gold miners’ Q3 2021 fundamentals

The gold miners’ stocks are surging dramatically, despite the Fed starting to slow its epic money printing. Heavy gold-futures selling exhausted itself leading into this QE taper, paving the way for strong mean-reversion rebounds in gold and gold stocks. This sector’s latest Q3’21 earnings season is just wrapping up, revealing whether gold miners’ underlying fundamentals still support much-higher stock prices ahead.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Beauce Gold Fields samples Megantic Property, finds gold in Chesham and Ditton sand pits

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨), (“BGF”): is please to announce it has completed the sampling of the Chesham & Ditton sand and gravel pits on the Company’s Megantic placer to hardrock exploration property located in southern Quebec. The sampling was to further investigate gold anomalies along the southern section of the Bella Fault line that returned up to 10 grams per ton first identified on the Chesham as well as on various sections of the property (see BGF press releases of April 12 & 23, 2021).
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Lundin Gold more than doubles net income in Q3 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Of the total quarterly gold production, 76,837 oz were produced as a concentrate and 30,826 oz as doré....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin, gold prices jump on inflation hedge

Investors are rushing to pad their portfolios with both new and traditional inflation hedges, a sign higher prices won't abate anytime soon. Following October's 6.2% surge, annually, in consumer prices, reported on Wednesday, crypto and gold prices spiked. Bitcoin surged above the $68,000 level, just below its all-time high of...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Golden Minerals drills 20 metres of 8.2 g/t gold at Rodeo mine, Mexico

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX; NYSE AMERICAN] reported final assay results from its reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill programs that it recently completed at its 100%-owned Rodeo gold-silver mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the drilling include drill hole RRC-021-034 that returned 28 metres at 2.0 g/t gold...
METAL MINING
mining.com

Mali industrial gold output on track to beat forecast, says ministry

Industrial gold production in Mali, one of Africa’s top producers of the precious metal, is expected to beat the 60.5 tonnes forecast for 2021, a mines ministry official said on Tuesday. Gold production from the 13 mines operated by major miners including Barrick Gold, B2Gold, Resolute Mining and AngloGold Ashanti...
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

OPEC+ keep output targets, gold jumps

One group that has been very consistent in their communication is OPEC+ and today was no different. Producers opted to maintain monthly output increases at 400,000 barrels per day, despite growing pressure from consuming countries including the US. The decision will come as a surprise to no one given their communication recently.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Gold, silver and miners just can’t jump

Let’s face it, the metals are not having an easy time breaking out. Short-term rallies end up going nowhere and bearish signs are still in abundance. Yesterday’s session was once again quite informative, and so is today’s pre-market trading. In yesterday’s analysis, I emphasized the importance of the relative weakness that we just saw in mining stocks, so let’s start with taking a look at what mining stocks did yesterday.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. intersects broad zones of significant near surface gold mineralization at its Betty Ford target including 50m of 3.46 g/t gold and 48m of 1.17 g/t gold in maiden diamond drill program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program at the Betty Ford target on the Company’s wholly owned Betty property, west-central Yukon, Canada. The Betty property is located proximal to and approximately 40 km east of Newmont Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee Gold deposit and 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Figures 1 & 1a). This work forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Gold Down, But Heads for Biggest Weekly Jump in Six months

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but was set for its biggest weekly gain in six months as continuing concerns about high inflation in the U.S. capped some losses the yellow metal. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,857.95 by 10:41 PM ET (3:41 AM GMT),...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy