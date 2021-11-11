CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Expanding semiconductor plants cutting water for farmers

AZFamily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water allocation for Pinal County farmers...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS DFW

Texas Instruments To Begin Construction On New Semiconductor Circuit Plants

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Instruments announced plans to begin construction on its new 300-millimeter semiconductor circuit plants (or “fabs”) in Sherman. The North Texas site has the potential for up to four wafer fabrication plants to meet demand over time. Construction of the first and second plants is set to begin in 2022. “TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades,” said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO. Production at the first new plant is expected to begin as early as 2025. The new plants will complement TI’s existing 300-mm fabs which include locations in Dallas and the soon-to-be-completed site in Richardson.
SHERMAN, TX
rubbernews.com

Tatneft expanding with NBR, XSBR rubber plants in Russia

TOGLIATTI, Russia—Russian energy giant Tatneft has signed a license and engineering agreement with Italian chemicals supplier Versalis for the construction of two rubber production plants in Togliatti, southwestern Russia. Under the agreement, Tatneft will build a 70-metric-kiloton-per-annum (ktpm) nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) plant and a 30ktpa carboxylate styrene butadiene rubber...
BUSINESS
WCAX

Water quality grants available to Vermont farmers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State grant funding is available to Vermont farmers for capital improvements that benefit water quality. The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program says water quality grants of $5,000 to $40,000 are available to eligible farmers for supporting long-term success by enhancing manure management, reducing runoff and promoting soil health.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Pinal County, AZ
Industry
Pinal County, AZ
Business
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
ReporterHerald.com

Farmers embrace micro energy projects to cut cost, add to the grid

Larry Lempka took a break from his corn harvesting near Berthoud to talk about a project that he’s been wrestling to the ground for the past 3½ years. “I didn’t want to pay for electricity,” he said quite simply. Lempka is among a growing number of farmers seeking to capitalize...
BERTHOUD, CO
thefishsite.com

Can a mussel-based sensor warn farmers of water quality concerns?

IntegraSEE’s CEO, Lawrence Taylor, explains how monitoring the behaviour of a handful of mussels in a MarineCanary unit can alert aquaculture operators to water quality issues, including pollution, pathogens and temperature anomalies. Can you briefly describe your aquaculture career?. Right after finishing my masters’ degree in the early 90s, I...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Semiconductor
pnwag.net

Farmer-led RIPE Expands Steering Committee With Two New Members

Rural Investment to Protect our Environment, known as RIPE, recently added two highly respected Farmers Unions to its steering committee. The organization announced last week that Minnesota Farmers Union’s Eunice Biel and North Dakota Farmers Union’s Matt Perdue joined the committee. RIPE is described as a farmer-led nonprofit advancing a...
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

A decade on, Fukushima farmers fear nuclear-tainted water’s impact on business

IWAKI, Japan (Reuters) – Fukushima farmers fear the Japanese government’s planned release of water from the crippled power plant could revive concerns about contamination and again hit the price of their produce, undoing a decade of slow recovery from nuclear disaster. Japan plans to release https://www.reuters.com/article/us-disaster-fukushima-water-release-expl-idAFKBN2C003P more than 1 million...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Nursery plants are plagued by a hidden water mold, and plant pathologists have a solution

Many nursery plants around the world are ravaged by root-destroying Phytophthora water molds. These disease organisms can lurk undetected for months or even years, thanks in part to the use of chemicals that suppress symptoms but do not eliminate the infection. As a result, many infected plants are sold. After planting, these plants can survive for many months but grow poorly and eventually die from root rot. In the meantime, the water mold can permanently infest the planting site and infect adjacent plants, causing a spreading zone of plant death.
AGRICULTURE
fooddive.com

Marfrig, ADM plant-based venture expands with 2 North American acquisitions

PlantPlus Foods, a joint venture created by Archer Daniels Midland and beef processor Marfrig Global Foods, is acquiring DEW Drink Eat Well LLC, maker of Hilary's brand veggie burgers, and Sol Cuisine Ltd., a Canadian manufacturer of branded and private label plant-based products. Terms were not disclosed for the Drink...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WAPT

Worker shortage jeopardizes water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. — Operations at water treatment plants could be in jeopardy soon. Public works said the staffing shortage they are experiencing is critical right now and without workers, there could soon be looking at future water disruptions. "Without water operators, we can't really produce water and be in compliance...
JACKSON, MS
thebeet.com

Plant-Based Competition Heats Up as Future Farm Expands in US and Europe

The plant-based protein market is getting as hot as a grill on the Fourth of July, as competition for consumers looking to buy meat alternatives is growing. The latest player to challenge the heavy hitters, Impossible and Beyond Meat, is a Brazilian upstart that just raised $58 million to take America by storm called Future Farm. The food tech company is making burger patties, sausage substitutes, and meatballs with a proprietary formula that uses a blend of chickpeas, peas, soy, beetroot, and other plant-based ingredients. It also plans to expand into plant-based dairy, putting existing players on notice that there's a new act in town.
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

Major onion recall expands yet again: Another two brands to check

This year’s big onion recall has expanded once again, this time with one new recall and an update to an existing recall. The two new advisories come from Alsum Farms & Produce Inc. and Potandon Produce LLC. As with the several other onion recalls and updates published in recent months, the reason for these latest notifications is potential contamination with Salmonella.
AGRICULTURE
Longview Daily News

Rainier water plant repair nears $100,000

RAINIER — Work to repair the City of Rainier’s fire-damaged water plant control room is ongoing, with the price tag creeping toward the $100,000 mark. Public Works Director Sue Lawrence told the City Council Monday night the Oct. 15 fire mostly damaged the control room, requiring the instruments and electrical wiring replacements, as well as plenty of cleaning. However, it appears the city’s insurance will reimburse Rainier for much of the cost.
RAINIER, WA
WTOV 9

Shadyside water plant employees exposed to chlorine

SHADYSIDE, Ohio — Two employees at the Shadyside water plant went to nearby medical facilities Tuesday after being exposed to chlorine. The call came into Belmont County 911 at 9:30 a.m. after the two people were exposed while changing the chlorine cylinder. OR&W Fire District responded promptly and determined that...
SHADYSIDE, OH
minnesotamonthly.com

Planting Trees for Water, Wildlife, and Weekenders

Minnesota is defined by many things, from wild rice to the Boundary Waters to our more than 10,000 lakes—these are hallmarks of life in the North Star State, and they connect us as Minnesotans. But there are few experiences more quintessentially Minnesotan than that scenic drive on Highway 61 along...
ENVIRONMENT
nosh.com

Follow Your Heart Expands Offerings with Plant-Based SuperMac

LOS ANGELES — Leading plant-based pioneer Follow Your Heart is at it again launching another standout alternative, USDA-certified organic SuperMac, a new macaroni option paired with deluxe sauces that are made with vegetables, beans, and cashews. SuperMac is bringing a fresh approach to everyone’s favorite nostalgic pantry staple, expanding the macaroni and cheese category beyond processed cheese “alternatives” to a reimagined nutritious option made with whole foods that offer “real food, real fast.”
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy