Expanding semiconductor plants cutting water for farmers

The plant-based protein market is getting as hot as a grill on the Fourth of July, as competition for consumers looking to buy meat alternatives is growing. The latest player to challenge the heavy hitters, Impossible and Beyond Meat, is a Brazilian upstart that just raised $58 million to take America by storm called Future Farm. The food tech company is making burger patties, sausage substitutes, and meatballs with a proprietary formula that uses a blend of chickpeas, peas, soy, beetroot, and other plant-based ingredients. It also plans to expand into plant-based dairy, putting existing players on notice that there's a new act in town.
