BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After taking last year off due to COVID, the annual Veterans Day Parade made its return to the streets of Bangor and Brewer. “The parade is really run by the Bangor JROTC. What we do at the Cole Museum is we kind of rally the veterans we have on our mailing list through our walking stick program. We encourage them to come out with their walking sticks and March behind their banner and be appreciated by the people of the area,” said Jim Neville, Executive Director at the Museum.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO