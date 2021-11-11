Finding MN: Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails

While many of our faithful readers have a deep knowledge of dirt racing culture, the differences between mountain bike racing genres can take some time to digest. How does an XC race differ from a marathon? A friend who prefers to hike instead of riding trails recently asked me about the differences between all of the competition types. She described her idea of mountain bike racing, including “lots of beer drinking and muddy sections where you have to carry the bike.” It clicked that what she had watched was a cyclocross race, which some folks would argue is not mountain biking. As I was describing some of the genres it occurred to me how confusing the delineations might be.

CYCLING ・ 13 HOURS AGO