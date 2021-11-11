Finding MN: Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Flat and clipless mountain bike shoes have a long list of requirements, and we like to test as many pairs as possible to share what’s good and what could be improved. Shoes need to protect our feet from sticks and frames, provide support and rigidity, keep feet dry and at a preferred temperature, they should fit well, grip the ground and pedals appropriately, and more. With a total of 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 stringy little muscles, our feet can be rather particular about which shoes they get along with. Check out the twelve pairs of trail kicks we reviewed during the 2021 season.
