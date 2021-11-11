CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Finding MN: Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1900s, it was iron ore...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Colorado adds a challenging new mountain biking adventure

An earlier version of this article stated that Otto’s Wall was built in the 1990s. In fact, the trail was built in the 1900s. The story has been updated . Descending a cliff used to be a straightforward affair: Climb down on your own two feet, base jump or zip on a squirrel suit and take a flying leap. Today, I’m going with option four.
COLORADO STATE
Dayton Daily News

Group makes Dayton a mountain biking destination

Tenacious toddlers, adventurous adults and everyone in between, the Miami Valley Mountain Bike Association offers something for mountain biking enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. “There is a perception that mountain biking is all about tricks and jumps,” said Dawn Lofland, MVMBA president. “We have those members, but we...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
active.com

Autumn Trails Bike Ride

Carson City Parks and Recreation • 841 N Roop St. Carson City, NV 89701 Organized by Carson City Parks & Recreation. Carson City has protected nearly 5,000 acres of lands in the Carson River area. Join Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space staff for a six-mile mountain bike ride on trails through several of these wonderful Park and Open Space properties. Learn about the history of these properties, and how they help to protect wildlife habitat, reduce the impacts of flooding, preserve our lovely views, and provide recreation opportunities for our residents. This event is part of our month-long celebration of the 25-year anniversary of Carson City's Quality of Life Initiative.
CARSON CITY, NV
mymoinfo.com

New Mountain Bike Park is Now Open in Steelville

(Steelville) We now have two mountain bike parks in the Regional Radio listening area. The Shepherd Mountain Bike Park opened last year in the Arcadia Valley and the newest park, the Steelville Mountain Bike Park opened earlier this month. Jacob Beers helped bring this new park to Crawford County and...
STEELVILLE, MO
Tulsa World

Turkey Mountain trail work to begin in mid-November

Tom Jones rode his mountain bike 8 miles to get to a press conference Friday. Jones is a lawyer, not a journalist. He didn’t have to be there. So it was fair to ask: What the heck was he thinking?. The weather was beautiful — clear blue skies, moderate temperatures...
TULSA, OK
singletracks.com

Alchemy Arktos Short Travel Trail Bike In for Test

Alchemy is a weird name for a bike brand. According to this definition, alchemy is “a form of speculative thought that, among other aims, tried to transform base metals such as lead or copper into silver or gold.” The idea has been around since at least the 12th century, and despite hundreds of years of trying by countless “scientists,” no one has actually been able to transform a base material into a precious one.
BICYCLES
singletracks.com

13 Mountain Bike Shoes Reviewed in 2021

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Flat and clipless mountain bike shoes have a long list of requirements, and we like to test as many pairs as possible to share what’s good and what could be improved. Shoes need to protect our feet from sticks and frames, provide support and rigidity, keep feet dry and at a preferred temperature, they should fit well, grip the ground and pedals appropriately, and more. With a total of 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 stringy little muscles, our feet can be rather particular about which shoes they get along with. Check out the twelve pairs of trail kicks we reviewed during the 2021 season.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Powered Off-Road Mountain Bikes

The Yeti Cycles 160E is an eMTB focused on providing riders with access to an impressive range of features and performance functions when seeking to explore more in an off-grid environment. The electric bike is constructed with a carbon fiber frame that is lightweight yet structurally sound, while the motor is powered by a 630Wh battery pack that's rated to be recharged in five-hours flat. Riders can take advantage of a 25km/h top speed that enables them to easily take to their choice of trail at impressive speeds.
BICYCLES
themanual.com

Zion National Park Forever Project Opens East Zion Bike Trail

Utah’s first national park (established in 1919) is still growing after over one hundred years. A part of the East Zion Initiative, the first 10 miles of Zion National Park has fresh mountain bike trails that are now officially open for public use, thanks to donors and supporters. Formerly slated for commercial developments, the land on the east side of the park is now accessible for trail riders of all skill levels. This new development was possible through the collaborative efforts of landowners, conservationists, the National Park Service, and the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation. The end-of-October ceremony also kicked off fundraising efforts for a new Zion Visitor Center and added another 24.5 miles of trails, which organizers hope to complete throughout the 2022-2023 seasons.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Mammoth-Wheel Mountain Bikes

The 'DirtySixer AllRoad Mark II' is an innovative plus-size bike that has been specifically designed in order to be able to adapt to the unique challenges and joys of being a cyclist in a larger or taller body frame. This particular plus-size bike aims to cater to the needs of...
BICYCLES
pocahontastimes.com

Mountain Medicine Trail coming to ‘Yew’

It seems like the world can’t get enough of Appalachian mountain medicine. Ginseng, black cohosh, goldenseal – global demand is increasing for the forest plants native to the West Virginia mountains. Those who live in and visit the mountains know about the health benefits of fresh mountain air, recreation in the forest and the nourishing qualities of Appalachian botanicals.
AGRICULTURE
singletracks.com

Mountain Bike Race Types, Explained

While many of our faithful readers have a deep knowledge of dirt racing culture, the differences between mountain bike racing genres can take some time to digest. How does an XC race differ from a marathon? A friend who prefers to hike instead of riding trails recently asked me about the differences between all of the competition types. She described her idea of mountain bike racing, including “lots of beer drinking and muddy sections where you have to carry the bike.” It clicked that what she had watched was a cyclocross race, which some folks would argue is not mountain biking. As I was describing some of the genres it occurred to me how confusing the delineations might be.
CYCLING
Washington Times-Herald

Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

Vigo County park officials and volunteers on Thursday marked the start of three new trails coming to Griffin Bike Park. The first is a half mile “Heroes Trail” that will connect Fowler Park and the adjacent bike park. This trail, which is nearly completed, is being constructed by Brother Griffin Trails Solutions LLC, Terre Haute.
LIFESTYLE
wickenburg.az.us

Tour de Ranch Mountain Bike Race

Join the fun for our 3rd Annual Tour de Ranch Mountain Bike Race. Ride trails that travel through the historic Flying E Dude Ranch. This rugged and unique course will take you over hills, washes, and astound you with beautiful views at each turn of the track. This is a fun course and improvements have been made to the trail from previous years.
WICKENBURG, AZ
highcountryshopper.com

Montrose Mountain Bike Team - Cyclists Hit the Trail

Imagine showing up for your first highly competitive state bicycle competition and seeing a small town’s worth of racers and supporters spread out at the course site. That is the spectacle that greeted the Montrose Mountain Bike Team in the cool morning on Durango Mesa on Saturday, October 23. Eight hundred competitors from Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Colorado, representing 81 high school race teams, arrived ready to raise the dust on a demanding track to compete for state honors. The 800 racers were supported by their coaches, families and friends, swelling the numbers and bringing big bike energy to the day.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy