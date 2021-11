Alpha Chi (AX) is a co-educational society whose purpose is to promote academic excellence and exemplify character among college and university students and to honor those who achieve such distinction. Alpha Chi was founded February 22, 1922 and is a member society of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS). Alpha Chi is distinctive in its commitment to involve undergraduate upperclassmen and graduate students in the top ten percent of their classes to reach higher than the highest human thought can reach and to be leaders at their schools and in their communities, while promoting service to others. Alpha Chi’s name is derived from the initial letters of the Greek words ALETHEIA, meaning TRUTH, and XAPAKTHP, meaning CHARACTER.

