This week’s new episode of Chicago PD is airing on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. CST on NBC. And there will be a lot of deception to be on the lookout for. Chicago PD, of course, is just another feather in the cap of Dick Wolf. The police procedural action-drama was created by Wolf and Matt Olmstead as a part of Wolf Entertainment’s Chicago franchise (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med). It follows in the footsteps of the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. The team works together to pursue the criminals involved in the city’s major street offenses.

