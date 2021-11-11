CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Oubre Jr. channels Bruce Lee after historic night for Hornets

By Jerry Donatien
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
The Charlotte Hornets finally snapped their five-game losing streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-108, thanks in large part to a historic night from Kelly Oubre Jr. The Hornets were 0-4 on their West Coast road trip heading to Memphis. The main reason for a bulk of those losses was their...

