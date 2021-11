You know that really persistent question adults always ask? You probably already know. I bet you can guess: What do you want to be when you grow up?. The safest option is to respond with something that will impress them, like a doctor or a lawyer. Or maybe you’re the type of person to just straight up tell them you don’t know. Regardless of your answer, people our age are all in the same boat, and that boat is sailing all the way to college.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO