Spoilers ahead for the fifth episode of CSI: Vegas on CBS, called “Let the Chips Fall.”. The major story of CSI: Vegas with “Let the Chips Fall” saw the new team of CSI techs working to solve the mystery of a murder at 30,000 feet after a plane landed safely, but with everybody on board murdered and a box of valuable poker chips missing. While the plane mystery was unfolding, however, Grissom and Sara were closing in on the man who they believed was responsible for framing Hodges after Grissom’s discovery in the previous episode. That said, they experienced another big setback by the end of the hour, after a twist that initially struck me as a plot hole. But could it actually be a clue?

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO