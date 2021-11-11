CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 CMA Male Vocalist Of The Year Award WINNER – Chris Stapleton

By jwills
wivk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chris Stapleton show continued as his name was called for a 4th time at the 55th...

www.wivk.com

Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chris Stapleton
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
MUSIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chris Stapleton takes 5 at CMA Awards, including best album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with five trophies and the Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen brought big emotion to their victories at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night. Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for “Starting...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Allen & More Record-Setters at 2021 CMA Awards

Combs won entertainer of the year, three years after winning new artist of the year. Combs is the seventh artist to make the steep climb from winning new artist of the year (formerly the horizon award) to entertainer of the year. He follows Ricky Skaggs (the 1982 horizon award winner), Garth Brooks (1990), Dixie Chicks (1998), Brad Paisley (2000), Keith Urban (2001) and Taylor Swift (2007).
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
Celebrities
WSOC Charlotte

CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton big winner at 55th annual ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony Wednesday night. This year’s event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, was a full-blown event, compared to last year’s show, which was pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luke Bryan hosted the event for the first time.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky-native Chris Stapleton wins big at 2021 CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Stapleton won song, single and album of the year at the Country Music Association Awards, and Luke Combs won entertainer of the year. Stapleton took the awards for his song “Starting Over” and is nominated in three more categories, including entertainer of the year. The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time.
NASHVILLE, TN
theboot.com

Chris Stapleton Stuns 2021 CMA Awards With Bombastic ‘Cold’

Chris Stapleton delivered a bombastic rendition of his song "Cold" at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). The soulful performance came just moments after Stapleton's heartfelt track "Starting Over" won Single of the Year. Elevated by producer and multi-instrumentalist Dave Cobb's groovy electric guitar and a soaring...
CELEBRITIES
wivk.com

Listen to 107.7 WIVK and WIN tickets to see Chris Stapleton for you and a friend!

You could win tickets to see Chris Stapleton on Sunday, December 5th at Thompson-Boling Arena, just for listening to 107.7 WIVK! Fill out the entry form, then tell your friend to fill out an entry form, then listen weekdays between 10am and 3pm to hear your name or your friends name! If you hear us announce one of your names, either of you will have 10 minutes and 7 seconds to call us back at 656-WIVK to win a pair of tickets for you AND your friend!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tyler, the Creator, Måneskin, ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Join American Music Awards Lineup

The performance lineup for the American Music Awards, airing Nov. 21 on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), continues to take shape as the network announced additional performers. Taking the stage Sunday night will be Italian rock band Måneskin, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, country’s Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator (pictured); Diplo is set to DJ at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They join previously announce performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion (making the world television premiere of the “Butter” remix), Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane...
LOS ANGELES, CA

