Who’s ready for Year Three of The Megan Duffy Experience?. The first two years of Duffy in charge of Marquette women’s basketball have gone pretty well. MU overachieved their ninth place predicted finish in Year One and would have made the NCAA tournament if not for the pandemic. Year Two saw the Golden Eagles once again overachieve their preseason positioning, just much mildly as MU finished second to Connecticut in the Big East instead of the projected third place spot.

