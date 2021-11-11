CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Eternals' fails to live up to the potential of its Marvel Comics inspiration

By Kirk Boxleitner
masoncounty.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one important sense, filmmaker Chloé Zhao's cinematic adaptation of comics creator Jack Kirby's "Eternals" is incredibly faithful, in that both tried to establish a semi-independent universe-in-microcosm within a broader Marvel universe, and neither one quite managed to stick that particular landing. While "Eternals" has been review-bombed online, it...

www.masoncounty.com

ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

Eternals is something entirely new for Marvel – and entirely ancient in its origins

Marvel’s Eternals will likely divide audiences into two groups: those who wish to tease out the mythical and comic book influences in Chloé Zhao’s modern epic, and those who prefer to enjoy the spectacle. This review takes the first approach, yet the film offers much to entertain both types of viewer. Eternals explores new horizons in the Marvel Universe, both in its god-like protagonists, and in the inclusivity of its casting and plot-lines. Shifting the franchise’s focus from mortals with extraordinary abilities and/or superpowers (such as Iron Man or Black Panther, the Eternals are new breed of Earth-defenders: a group of...
MOVIES
Thrillist

'Eternals' Introduces Three(!!!) Major Marvel Heroes in Its Credits Scenes

This piece contains spoilers for Eternals, obviously. Ever since Samuel L. Jackson cameoed after the credits rolled at the close of Iron Man, Marvel has turned its post- and often mid-credits scenes into something of an art form. Sometimes they're just for laughs, like the still hilarious shawarma gag at the end of The Avengers, and sometimes they tease more ominous things to come, like Thanos' spaceship showing up just when things in Thor: Ragnarok seemed fine and dandy. Weeks before the movie premiered, Marvel's Eternals took over the news cycle for its credits scenes, one of which surprised everyone by casting Dunkirk star (lol) Harry Styles as a character with major implications for the rest of the franchise. (The choice to cut the scenes when the film was screened for press when this information was bound to get out anyway as soon as it premiered is an interesting gambit and one that I am definitely not irritated by still.) Now that the movie's out, we finally know what happens in the credits scenes, which officially introduce three Marvel heroes into the new roster.
COMICS
ComicBook

Eternals Confirms DC Comics Exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Warning: this story contains details about Marvel's Eternals, now playing in theaters. There are new superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, not just the team of immortal cosmic beings regrouped by the superhuman Sersi (Gemma Chan) after centuries apart — it's DC Comics characters Batman and Superman, referenced for the first time in the Marvel Studios movie universe. Marvel moviegoers experiencing Eternals on opening weekend are surprised to see the god-like Ikaris (Richard Madden) — capable of flight and blasting beams from his eyes — openly compared to the Man of Steel. Yes, Superman exists in this universe as he does in our own: in the pages of DC Comics.
MOVIES
nny360.com

‘Eternals’ adds up to Marvel fatigue

‘Eternals’ has a miscast director and a crowded cast in a story about savior-outcasts. “Eternals” introduces a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe firsts. First same-sex kiss. First…
MOVIES
IGN

Eternals Is Ambitious, Diverse, and a Marvelous Misstep

Eternals is easily one of Marvel Studios’ biggest films in scope and ambition, telling a story that spans 7000 years, cruising through human history and beyond the known space. While that makes it the MCU’s most intriguing film to date on a philosophical level, it is let down by a story and script that favours worldbuilding over character development.
MOVIES
CultureMap Dallas

Marvel's overstuffed Eternals needs to kick up the superhero kapow

The powers that be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been masters at making moviegoers care about characters relatively few people know. Once they got past undeniably popular ones like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk, making lower tier characters like Black Widow, Hawkeye, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man, and more equally as popular was the result of strong marketing and solid storytelling.
MOVIES
gannonknight.com

Movie marvels with new Eternal heroes

Eternals — beings crafted by a powerful force called a Celestial — finally received their comic book movie adaptation by Marvel Studios. The film earned over $160 million in its worldwide opening weekend at the box office. “Eternals” has a runtime of about 2½ hours – the majority of which...
MOVIES
kcrw.com

‘Eternals’ is Marvel’s first film with a love scene and same-sex kiss. Will comic fans show up?

The new movie “Eternals” opens this weekend and with it, Marvel hopes it can launch a series of films as successful as the “Avengers.” But there’s been skepticism from fans about the new movie, which introduces new characters and is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Her previous films “The Rider” and “Nomadland” were critically acclaimed indies — this is her first time taking on a big budget superhero movie.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Guide to Eternals: Easter Egg and Comic References

It’s been a while since I’ve written one of these. I thought Marvel Studios was taking its own path that was a little less in exact comic references. It was nice for a while. I didn’t know where it was going. Previously, I read so many comics I knew the plot points and things weren’t too surprising. Now we’re back to some interesting references.
COMICS
Variety

What ‘Eternals’ Means for the Future of Marvel

Disney’s pandemic theatrical hot streak continues following the release of Marvel’s “Eternals” over the weekend, which net $71 million at the domestic box office following similar opening hauls for Marvel titles “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” earlier in 2021. Disney’s 19th film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Eternals’” success is...
MOVIES
/Film

Eternals Just Opened The Door To Countless Potential Marvel Movies

Spoiler warning: this article discusses some very specific surprises and plot points. Marvel's newest high profile team has now graced our theaters in "Eternals," exploring vast new swaths of territory on the cosmic side of the Marvel universe. Following a group of the long-living, powerful Eternals as they wrestle with both the apex predator Deviants and the desires of the powerful Celestials (basically, massive space gods), it's a film full of big swings that basically upends the entire history of humanity, the universe, and our place within it.
MOVIES
WXYZ

Review: "Eternals' further mucks up the increasingly convoluted Marvel Cinematic Universe

(WXYZ) — Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.
DETROIT, MI
NBC News

Marvel's 'Eternals' knows its superhero premise makes no sense

Superheroes are a silly concept. If you had the ability to shrink anything, like Ant-Man does, would you spend your time fighting villains? Or would you revolutionize transportation and storage worldwide? If you have basically infinite strength and speed like Superman, why not generate massive amounts of clean energy rather than foil bank robberies? Superpowers could transform life on earth for the better in countless ways. But instead, they engage in empty-headed adventures to keep everything exactly the same.
MOVIES

