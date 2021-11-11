Random thoughts for a November day

ON THIS DAY IN 1918, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Now that the epidemic of influenza has so far subsided that the regulations concerning different hours of opening and closing for the various branches of business are to be dropped, Health Commissioner [Royal S.] Copeland comes forward with a plea that the emergency agencies developed in this fight be made permanent, for use in the protection of the city in case of the outbreak of some other contagious disease. The suggestion has much to commend it. When it was found that the hospitals, doctors and nurses were having more work than they could do, the Health Department organized 110 civic centers through which the cooperation of various civic and charitable organizations was systematized and home care was provided with the least loss of time and effort. Dr. Copeland wants the skeletons of these emergency organizations maintained, just as the skeletons of emergency organizations for war work were created in many cities and towns to work quickly in case of an accident like the explosion of the plant at Morgan, N.J. He points out that work will be found for them this winter in the care of the orphans made by this epidemic. There are hundreds of these whose condition will be pitiful, unless some plan is devised to supply the care which there are now no parents to give.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO