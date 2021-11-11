CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He’s Doing It Again

By Jon Edward Edwards
coastalbreezenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchored off the sandy beach of a barrier island south of Cocodrie, Louisiana, we were in them thick. Speckled trout, all sizes - hand over fist - we whacked ‘em. Hill Pohlman, a buddy close enough to call my brother, had a Bay Hawk at the time, which had poorly designed...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Comments / 0

coastalbreezenews.com

I’m Trying, I’m Really Trying

It’s no secret the island is already beginning to get busy, it’s already becoming difficult to make a left hand turn across Collier from a side street crossing southbound to go northbound and that’s at 7:00 PM! Over the years I had many different ways of telling the island was getting busy…I called them “barometers” of determining how populated the island was becoming at that point in time - Residents Beach was one, now I barely go to the beach, so that’s out. How many lights that shined in windows after dark at the high-rise condos to the right of resident’s beach was another way, the more lights that were on the more people were on the island. Another way was by the amount of traffic of unskilled boaters and the resulting chaos in the Marco River on any Sunday. A similar Sunday barometer is the amount of parishioners at our houses of worship. Another two things I now avoid doing. You may have your own way of knowing, like waiting forever for a table without a reservation at your favorite restaurant after 7:00 PM.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Barber brothers do it again!

The Polk County High School Bass Team members Chan and Banks Barber won the second WNC High School Division Bass Tournament of the season held at High Rock Lake in Lexington, North Carolina on November 6th with a five fish limit of 15.86 lbs. Chan had the second biggest fish in the tournament as well. There were over fifty teams in the high school division.
LEXINGTON, NC
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

River in Hawaii that smells like beer discovered to be alcoholic

Residents of a town in Hawaii alerted authorities to a river that allegedly smelled like beer, and turned out to be 1.2 per cent alcoholic after testing.The stream, which flows into a creek in Waipio, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, was smelling so alcoholic that “you would think it was a beer pub that hadn’t opened its doors for three or four days,” a visitor told News Now Hawaii.Another visitor who was hiking around Diamond Head last week, not far from the H2 interstate highway and Ka Uka Boulevard, agreed that it “reeked”.An independent laboratory found that almost...
DRINKS
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Pat Neely

Pat Neely entered the restaurant business early on, just 23 when he opened his first Memphis restaurant. As Neely's bio notes, the next two decades saw that restaurant, Neely's Bar-B-Que, grow into one of the city's best-known eateries, earning the title of "Best BBQ in Memphis" in 1997 along with coverage (which featured Neely himself) on NBC's "Today."
FOOD & DRINKS
coastalbreezenews.com

The Shrimp Boat Couple, Jimmy Buffett, and the Sea Mines

When guiding day sailing excursions in the waters off Marco and Isles of Capri, there are opportunities to hear the very best Florida stories from the not so distant past. On a recent day in October when the weather was very fine and the offshore wind was fair, Gail and Denny climbed aboard and soon we were sailing toward Naples with the island of Keewaydin and the emerald water of autumn showcasing everything in sight.
ENTERTAINMENT
coastalbreezenews.com

Sunshine Tours / Marco Island Princess

Sunshine Tours / Marco Island Princess - Is seeking reliable, customer focused individuals that enjoy working on the water and being part of a great team! Avail. positions: Office Administrator, Reservations/Receptionist (PT), Galley/Bartender/First Mate (FT/PT). Server/ bartending exp. a plus. Boating/maintenance exp. preferred. Drug-Free Workplace. Apply in person: Sunshine Tours, Rose Marina, Marco Island, FL (239)642-5415.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Finding Isles of Capri Creativity in Unique Places

Isles of Capri is a quiet “island community” created many years ago by Doc Loach and friends who dredged and plotted out several peninsulas of land into the backwaters with canals between for most lots to have access to the Marco River, the Gulf of Mexico and the waters beyond.
LIFESTYLE
coastalbreezenews.com

Farmers and Cattlemen Come Together for Fun Event

First, I must tell you what’s coming up! I never was interested in the Farm City BBQ till years after it started, but about 20 years ago I decided to see what it was all about. Lo and Behold, long before most of us arrived in Collier County, the farmers (very big back then) and cattlemen created an event to host the Naples businessmen and get to know each other, because they needed to work together for the betterment of all Collier County, so they called it Farm City BBQ. At that time, it was only held in Immokalee because that’s where the steaks came from and all the vegetables were grown and used right there. That’s where I learned that we grow potatoes right here in our county, plus we are the second largest cattle state in the USA! (Texas being the first). Everyone turns out wearing cowboy hats and boots, and the music is Country (and the last few years our outstanding entertainer was none other than Ben Allen and his band!) The local Native American community turns out, most coming to Florida way before us. I’d missed so many years before - my curiosity dragged me there, and I can tell you, I’ll never miss another one! They serve STEAK right from our cattlemen’s farms, the vegetables are grown right there in Immokalee, where they produce the famous “Immokalee Salad” and the only thing they don’t grow is the grapes for wine and ingredients for beer. Tickets are $25, including wine and beer, and the event is held Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, November 24, 2021 starting at 11:30 AM, at Robert’s Ranch, 1215 Roberts Avenue West in Immokalee. Many, many of your elected officials will be there from both the County and the City’s, and even the Fire Departments, EMS, and the Sheriff’s office is there every time, and so is the Sheriff! Plus, both of the city’s officials try to attend. The cost is $25 per person. If you feel you must bring a dog, you cannot bring that dog into the eating area. They are not welcome there. There will be signs saying as much. Last year one fella argued that his dog was gentle and clean, but an animal is an animal and will not be allowed entrance. I start my Thanksgiving dinner the night before (you know, the chopping, slicing, dicing, measuring, pies, etc. so I can enjoy the event, and I have 20 people I’m cooking for! Yup, I put my kids to work and we get it done with team work!) Ask any Kiwanian for tickets, I’m a Kiwanian, Marco Island Kiwanis has them, the Chambers both should have them as well. You’ll be so glad you attended. You’ll see people you never see in person. It’s lots of fun.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Dancing for a Cause

With the social scene poised to explode as “the season” begins, what better time than now to burnish those dance floor skills? Even better, how about receiving direction from a professional dance instructor?. Marco Island Center for the Arts will offer the opportunity to do both with Dance with Pride,...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Beginning to Welcome Back Our Friends and Neighbors

The fact that we had to change the clocks last weekend should mark the first indication that we are drawing closer to the time when we welcome back many of our seasonal friends. A few of my friends have already returned and started to join us for coffee each morning. Others are busy opening up their homes or condominiums and prepping their boats for what many of us hope will be some great times out on the water.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Record Turnout For Jerry Adams Chili Cook-Off

It was perfect weather on Saturday, November 6 for the cooks, volunteers and attendees at the 9th Jerry Adams Annual Chili Cook Off. The event benefits the Marco Island Fire/Rescue Foundation, which assists members of the department in times of need and sponsors educational scholarships for fire rescue personnel and their families. The Foundation is a 501 c(3) corporation, which allows for tax-free donations.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Kiwanis Club Welcomes New Members

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently welcomed five new members into the club at our October dinner meeting held at the Tennis Center at Cape Marco. Mila Langley and her husband Ilya Langley were welcomed at our dinner meeting. Mila, who was born in Moscow, Russia, lived in Buffalo, New York before moving to Marco Island 14 years ago. She is a business owner, selling medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators from US manufacturers to overseas countries, including Russia. She is also a member of Just Friends on Marco Island. Mila looks forward to joining the many humanitarian tasks and programs of Kiwanis, in addition to the fun parties, and to be with like-minded people.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Part-Time Afterschool Counselors Marco Island, East Naples & Everglades City

Part-Time Afterschool Counselors - Marco Island, East Naples & Everglades City. The YMCA is seeking energetic individuals to work part-time in our After School Programs. Program sites located at Parkside Elementary School & Manatee Elementary School in Naples, Marco YMCA, and Everglades City. Applicants must have direct experience working with children ages 5-12 years old. Competitive pay and membership benefits. Individuals will be required to maintain DCF regulations. Applicant must possess the state mandated DCF hours and must be over the age of 18. CPR and First-Aid certification required. Contact Charlene Rose (239) 394-9622 ext 116.
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

YReads Coordinator

YReads Coordinator - The YReads program is the YMCA’s literacy program for children in East Naples and Marco Island. This position is full time with benefits.Requirements: • Meets all Department of Children and Family standards/ background requirements • Certification in Infant, Child and Adult CPR and Basic First Aid • 21 Years or Older; Holds and maintains a Driver’s License with reliable transportation • Bachelor’s degree in elementary education is desirable • Minimum of 1-2 years experience in education or a related field Contact Stephanie Pepper (239)394-9622 ext 104.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Airport routes look to encourage people to get back to flying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Those with the Springfield-Branson National Airport are hoping new destinations will help them power through the pandemic economy. Two new routes to Austin, Texas, and Punta Gorda, Florida will start flights on Friday. Airport Spokesperson Kent Boyd said the flights to these destinations are through Allegiant Airlines and will be year-round, flying […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

