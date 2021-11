The Charlotte 49ers host the Rice Owls in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, Nov. 6. The 49ers look to get back on track on homecoming weekend after two straight losses. Charlotte comes into the game with a 4-4 record while Rice is 3-5 coming off an overtime loss to North Texas. The team is ready to get back on the field in front of their home crowd in what should be a critical matchup.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO